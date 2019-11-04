Committee hears views on property rights

PUBLIC hearings have been held in relation to the State government's Standing Committee on Public Administration Inquiry into Private Property Rights.

A total of 85 submissions were received from members of the public as well as State government departments and concerned associations, including the Real Estate Institute of WA, WAFarmers, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA), the Gingin Private Property Rights Group, the WA Law Society and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party member Rick Mazza.

In the WAFarmers submission the organisation "strongly contends that legislative changes are needed to mitigate the erosion of rights and provide landholders with the certainty they are entitled to".

"WAFarmers calls for full and adequate compensation where property rights are compulsorily acquired by governments or where farmers are required to undertake management practices above and beyond their duty of care," the submission said.

"Governments to take responsibility to provide appropriate and just compensation to landholders whose property rights have been usurped or eroded.

"In regard to retrospectivity, the government must recognise past misdeeds and compensate landholders accordingly."

The PGA submission said that Environmentally Sensitive Areas (ESAs) were a problem and that many of its members (had) been directly impacted.

"It is the PGA's view that ESAs were implemented hastily, without appropriate stakeholder consultation, with questionable technical justification for the inclusion of extensive areas of 'ephemeral wetlands' that exist only in winter, certainly without any Property Rights Analysis and were not communicated to affected landholders by the WA Government," the PGA submitted.

"Given the profoundly negative impact that the entire ESA debacle has had on many PGA members, we strongly encourage the WA Government to undertake a complete review of the ESA framework including honest engagement with stakeholders.

"The review should include a Regulatory Impact Analysis including a rigorous and comprehensive Property Rights Analysis (PRAs)."

The PGA said that "secure private property rights are essential for the social and economic wellbeing of both individuals and the community".

As such it highly recommended the State government develop and introduce to the WA Parliament a Private Property Rights Bill.

It said the bill should recognise property rights as "a fundamental right" of all Western Australians, require a rigorous and comprehensive PRAs as part of any Regulatory Impact Statements undertaken for legislation/regulations, permit retrospective application of PRAs so hastily and poorly developed policies such as ESAs could be reviewed and dramatically improved and recognize and leverage off important tools such as the ERA 2017 Inquiry into Reform of Business Licensing in WA.

The PGA said it was essential for the Bill to include a requirement for compensation which mirrored section 51(xxxi) of the Australian Constitution.

The PGA also called for the current Pastoral Reform Package being proposed by the WA Government to "strengthen the property rights of pastoral leaseholders".

Mr Mazza said previous reports had highlighted the government's lack of consultation before implementing legislation and gazetting its regulation.

He said there were about 97,000 parcels of land affected in WA and not one landholder had been notified whether their land was going to have restrictions placed on it, in terms of land clearing or grazing of livestock.

"Landholders need to be notified if their property is subject to and ESA," Mr Mazza said.

"There also need to be compensation paid for the reduced value of the land and it needs to be registered on the certificate of title so buyers were aware of it before purchase."

The results of the inquiry are due to be tabled in March, 2020.

Meanwhile the Liberal spokesman for the Environment Dr Steve Thomas has welcomed the State government's release of an exposure draft bill and discussion paper on updating the State's Environmental Protection Act 1986, saying that he would scrutinise the proposal in detail to ensure the correct balance was struck between protecting the environment and allowing development that supports jobs and the economy.

"It is critical that we get the balance right, as the Environmental Protection Act is the primary protection our environmental assets have, and this protection must be the primary goal of us all," Dr Thomas said.

"It is also important to ensure that the system that manages the environment is workable and responsive to the needs of the community, not unwieldy or incomprehensible to the community it is meant to serve.

"The current act has been serviceable, but it could not be said to have been ideal at either the environmental or developmental end of the spectrum, and I welcome the opportunity to make improvements to both."

The State government in updating the State's environmental legislation, supported the directions in the government's 2017 Service Priority Review and the Streamline WA initiative.

Amendments were aimed at promoting sustainable development and improving the capacity to protect the environment.

Environment Minister Stephen Dawson said amending the Environmental Protection Act "will enable us to address future challenges so we can continue to meet the expectations of community and industry in protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development".

"Transparency will be increased and processes for environmental impact assessment, clearing permits, works approvals and licences will be improved," Mr Dawson said.

He said some of the key changes proposed included reforming clearing provisions to deliver efficient, targeted, flexible and transparent outcomes, improving efficiency by accreditation of environmental practitioners to certify documents prior to their submission and enabling cost recovery of environmental impact assessment and services provided by the State on behalf of the Commonwealth government through bilateral agreements.

Proposed amendments have been informed by a number of reviews since 2006 and feedback from stakeholders.

Feedback during consultation will be used to finalise a bill for consideration by Parliament.

A copy of the Modernising the Environmental Protection Act discussion paper and Exposure Draft Bill are available from dwer.wa.gov.au