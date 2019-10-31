Wedding belle sweeps the selfie comp

THE past two months has seen Farm Weekly readers get creative in front of the camera for the 2019 Westcoast Wool & Livestock Selfie Competition.

It's the second time the competition has been run and it was taken up a notch, with the number of selfies sent in being more than three times the amount received for the 2017 competition.

The competition encouraged Farm Weekly readers to get creative in showcasing the livestock and wool industries, with people sending selfies in that were funny, cute and classic country shots.

But all the selfies showed a unique aspect of the industry.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock director and WA wool manager Brad Faithfull said the company was amazed by the strong response to the competition by Farm Weekly readers and congratulated the winners of the major travel voucher prize, Farm Weekly subscriptions and Myer vouchers.

"At the outset, we were looking forward to a bigger and better competition in a broader format across the State's wool and livestock industries, including from northern pastoral areas and it certainly was that,'' Mr Faithfull said.

"Amid the tough conditions up north and the dry finish to the season for many areas in the south, it has been great seeing so many people having some fun and getting involved.

"From the young through to the old and including all our animal friends in the selfies, there has been plenty of colour and laughter in the Farm Weekly pages during the competition and they have all given us a giggle.

"It has certainly been great promotion for our wool and livestock industries and during a time when our farming practices are being heavily scrutinised and often criticised by some, the selfies have really shown the love and care we have for all our animals and farming way of life.

"A big thank you to all those who got involved and we hope to team up with Farm Weekly again for another edition of the selfie competition in the future.''

After the competition closed on October 21, Farm Weekly and Westcoast Wool and Livestock staff narrowed down the best selfies to three.

It was a ewe-nanomous decision that Brooke and Braden Lange, Yilliminning, be named the winners of this year's competition and they will take home a $4400 travel voucher and a one-year Farm Weekly subscription.

Married on the Saturday before the competition closed, it seems it was meant to be that Brooke and Braden's nuptials would be further celebrated on social media.

On one of the biggest days of their lives, taking a selfie with a ram probably wouldn't be high up on the list of things to do for many brides and grooms but the newly-weds went the extra mile with their effort for the competition.

Brooke said that the idea was suggested to her by a friend, who was also recently married and wanted to enter a wedding selfie in the competition but as they were married in Perth, a livestock selfie was not possible.

"So they wanted us to do it and we made sure we did," Brooke said.

What could have been a chaotic exercise of bride and groom chasing after a ram, was made hassle-free by one of the groomsmen, who took one for the team and caught Archer, a friendly ram on the farm - now that's a good mate!

"We had a hockey bus/shearer's van and were trying to put the sheep in the corner of the paddock and one of the groomsmen got out and caught the ram for us," she said.

Braden, 30 and Brooke, 23, had been dating for about four years before they tied the knot.

With Braden working on his family's property and farming with his parents Robert and Vicki and Brooke being from Wagin and now working at AllStock, Narrogin, the couple met through a mutual friend at an industry event.

Brooke said the $4400 travel voucher prize will be a huge boost for their honeymoon, especially considering they hadn't planned anything yet.

"We were waiting until after harvest, then maybe sometime next year, so this prize will be a great help for that," she said.

Two selfies were also chosen to be equal runners-up for the competition and won a bonus $250 Myer voucher each and a one-year Farm Weekly subscription.

Dave Hamilton farms on his family's sheep and grain property at Moora and his selfie of hanging out with the sheep at sunset was selected as a runner-up.

Dave Hamilton's, Moora, selfie entry was equal second.

Shearing is a major operation that goes for about five weeks as the family shears about 20,000 head a year and finished about two weeks ago.

Dave, who claimed he is not one to take selfies often, was planning on sending in a funny selfie but saw the opportunity to utilise the beautiful sunset and the sheep being close by.

"As I was coming in after shearing, the sun was setting and it was just a gorgeous backdrop and I jumped off the bike and took the selfie while the opportunity was there and thought I would just submit that one," Dave said.

"It just worked out that the sunset, the sheep and myself were all there at the same time."

Also named a runner-up was a selfie taken by Jerramungup farmer Jolene Daniel with her daughters Stella, 6, and Pippa, 3, whose creativity shone through.

"Fun in the shearing shed with some 'wool glamour' and accessorising - early product testing," said Jolene Daniel with daughters Stella (left) and Pippa, Jerramungup, who was an equal runner-up.

"We were meaning to get one of our pet sheep in to do some photos but the pet sheep were never in the right mob near the paddock, so we had to think differently and play with some wool instead,'' Jolene said.

"I thought there had been a lot of pet sheep selfies already so I thought we'd try to do something different."

Jolene said having fun in the shearing shed and paddocks is a common scene on their property and Stella has already shown an interest in the farm.

"Stella loves to help her dad (Pete) all the time in the sheep yards and moving sheep," Jolene said.

They run about 3500 Merinos and 500 crossbreds, with sheep being about 60 per cent of their operation and 40pc for cropping.