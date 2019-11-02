Secure your share of $5m in funds for sustainable agriculture

Grants worth up to $50,000 are available to landowners through the third round of the Smart Farms Small Grants program.



Operating through National Landcare funding is available for sustainable agriculture initiatives.

Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie said the Smart Farms Small Grants program promotes best practice agriculture.

"We want to hear about clever projects that improve natural resource management and benefit the environment, community and economy," Ms McKenzie said.

"Farmers have always looked after the land and through these grants we can give them a helping hand with that task, so I encourage them to apply."

Projects funded under the first two rounds of the program included soil acidity management, virtual livestock fencing to protect riparian habitat, orchard pollination with drone technology, and initiatives to connect farmers with students.



A pool of up to $5 million is allocated to the program, with funding of between $5,000 and $50,000 available to individual projects.



Projects may be delivered locally or regionally, and must be completed by June 30, 2022.

Applications are open until December 19. For more information and to apply, visit the Community Grants Hub Website.

