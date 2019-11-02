Where quality farmland and scale meet

EDL Farms represents three separate rural properties within the Newdegate and Magenta areas, spanning a total of 12,284 hectares.

Sydenham measures about 4872ha, Regan's Block covers an estimated 1378ha and Magenta View is about 6034ha.

The long-term average annual rainfall for the region is about 325 to 340 millimetres, with the Magenta region being widely recognised as having a softer finish due to its closer proximity to the South Coast.

The country ranges from medium, gently undulating mallee gravel sandplain, through to highly arable, well-drained and friable lake bank loams, which have a strong dolomite-gypsum influence through them.

The properties are fully developed, well maintained and are ideal for the production of wheat, barley, canola and lupins.

The region is also recognised for its big framed and heavy cutting Merino sheep.

About 9160ha is considered croppable, with smaller areas of bush grazing land in and around the salt lakes.

Stock water is supplied via about 63 dams, with many having either constructed catchments or are located in waterways to catch runoff.

Domestic and spray water is available via multiple rainwater tanks.

Fencing is generally in excellent condition.

An extensive re-fencing program has been undertaken on Sydenham.

The current operation of the properties comprises 5284ha cropped to barley and 402ha of lupins, coupled with running 2300 mated Merino ewes and 900 Merino hoggets.

There are various buildings for accommodation and farm use that effectively cater to a property of this scale, including but not limited to three houses, two shearing sheds, five machinery sheds/workshops, six fertiliser sheds, multiple fuel and rainwater tanks, more than 7000 tonnes of silo storage and nine Flexi-N tanks.

Offers are invited on the whole aggregation or a walk-in, walk-out basis, or parts thereof.

Price: EOI closing Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4pm

Location: Newdegate/ Magenta

Area: 12,284ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA