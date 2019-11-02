Great grazing country on Tea Tree Flats

LOCATED just 15 kilometres from Mandurah and Pinjarra, this property has very good grazing country with excellent pastures, four bores and eight water holes.

Known as Tea Tree Flats, the property comprises three titles, with two 40 hectares and one 56ha lot with main bitumen road frontage.

There is the possibility for the parcels to be sold separately.

Storage is no issue on Tea Tree Flats, with a large 80 metre x 40m lockable shed and an 80m x 25m lean-to.

The property has very good fencing, steel cattle yards and a large horse arena.

This property is in a great location, close to Nambeelup Industrial Park with the Perth CBD on its doorstep about an hour's drive away.

This is a rare offer at a strategic location, with great potential for cattle and horse agistment.

Price: $2.3m

Location: Nambeelup/Pinjarra

Area: 138ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA