Plenty of appeal as it ticks all the boxes

HADDON Farm, consisting of three titles, is at Noggerup and within easy reach of Donnybrook, Collie and Boyup Brook.

It represents an excellent opportunity to purchase 226 hectares in a very reliable area that generally receives 650 to 700 millimetres of rainfall annually.

The property is on the bitumen Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road and is about 80 kilometres from the Bunbury port.

A high percentage of Haddon Farm is cleared and pastured, with grazing among most of the mainly marri and jarrah timbers.

The soil types comprise mainly strong granite loam with small areas of gravel loam.

The terrain is heavy undulating and is driveable over a very large portion of the property all year round.

The pastures, which consist of mixed clovers and annual grasses, have had 25 tonnes of super potash along with 25t of super, potash and trace elements in the past two years.

The water supply comes from five mainly good-sized dams, along with two soaks, ensuring a reliable supply for stock year round.

There are several other excellent dam sites.

The infrastructure on Haddon Farm includes a four-bedroom timber and fibro house with an iron roof, which is in fair condition.

There is a set of steel cattle yards which are in excellent condition alongside an all-steel, fully enclosed Colorbond lockable, powered shed, which is in good condition.

The fencing divides the property into nine paddocks and is in mainly good order with swinging gates and is mostly netting on steel, with a couple of the fences on the boundary being very serviceable netting on wood.

Haddon Farm represents good value with a size and quality hard to find in the area.

Price: $1.55m

Location: Noggerup

Area: 226ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: John Wilson 0428 866 033