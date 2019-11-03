A ripe lifestyle, business investment

HOW about incorporating lifestyle and a profitable table grape business?

Wokalup Table Grapes on 226 Hocart Road, Wokalup, is in the highly productive and sought-after region of Harvey and is an outstanding family business, offering a highly successful and well-known table grape enterprise.

The property comprises about three hectares of vineyard and 3599 mixed variety of vines.

The opportunity to acquire a portfolio of this calibre in the South West region is rare and is being offered for sale as a walk-in, walk-out going concern.

The farm was established in the 1930s as a dairy farm and has progressed to the well presented vineyard it is today, with the original vines planted in 1994.

Featuring a total landholding of almost 3.8ha, this property accommodates four varieties of table grapes, (Red Globe, Dawn Seedless, Jacks Salute and Crimson) in four separate blocks, all secured under bird netting.

The business operates with quality infrastructure including a packing shed and general purpose machinery shed along with a substantial plant and machinery list, supporting the everyday running requirements.

There is a transferable water entitlement of 25 Harvey Water shares, in addition to Harvey scheme water for the dwelling.

All vines are on trickle irrigation and consume in the vicinity of 14 to 16 megalitres per growing season.

Wokalup Table Grapes has a reputation of excellence, providing quality fruit to domestic and city outlets, governed by the Fresh Care safety and quality control program.

The home on this property comprises four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office.

With the original home being built in 1930, over the years it has had major renovations and regular maintenance completed, with the most recent being the stumps replaced with concrete posts.

New carpets have been laid throughout and the living area and three bedrooms have been freshly painted.

Wooden floating floorboards and jarrah skirtings and architraves enhance all the rooms.

A modern kitchen incorporates a self-cleaning oven and a walk-in pantry.

An evaporative air-conditioner and an LPG gas heater provide heating and cooling.

Verandahs run all the way along the front of the home, with a lovely north-facing patio accessible from the sunroom.

Located five minutes' drive from Harvey, with all the necessary amenities and services close by including doctors, an upgraded hospital, supermarkets and the historic Wokalup Tavern, coupled with views back to the Darling Ranges, this rural property offers a profitable business paired with an idyllic lifestyle.

School buses pass the front of the house and head to Bunbury.

A Telstra landline and nbn are available at the property.

Price: EOI closing Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4pm

Location: Wokalup

Area: 3.8ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Don Fry 0418 909 916