Modern home offers convenient luxury

AN elegant, contemporary facade and stylish entrance make a fitting introduction to this outstanding family home at popular Bayonet Head.

Built just four years ago and functioning as a display home for two years, this residence is finished to a high specification and incorporates the latest amenities for easy living and entertaining.

The home was designed and built by a renowned and respected local construction firm and is ready to be appreciated by discerning new owners.

An excellent first impression is created outside the rendered brick and Colorbond home.

Set among an attractive garden that is landscaped for minimal maintenance, an exposed-aggregate concrete path leads to an extra wide front door, which opens onto an impressive entrance hall.

Off the hall to the left are the living spaces, where large ivory floor tiles flow from front to back and enhance the light.

The main open family room and meals area leads through to a brilliantly appointed kitchen, which has white cabinets with grey features and granite-style benchtops with waterfall ends.

Superior appliances include two self-cleaning ovens, a steam oven, convection microwave, five-burner cooktop and abundant cupboard storage.

Another major convenience is the adjoining scullery with a dishwasher, more cupboards and space for a second fridge, complementing the recess for a side-by-side fridge and freezer in the kitchen.

The spacious alfresco at the rear of the house has full-length doors which pull right back to allow seamless access and inside-outside flow.

Private and sheltered, it incorporates an outdoor kitchen with a built-in stainless steel barbecue and recess for a bar fridge.

This space will become one of the best-used parts of the house for everyday living and entertaining.

Another popular spot will be the media room, which is a comfortable retreat accessed through double sliding doors and displays a touch of luxury with the extra-high coffered ceiling.

On the opposite side of the house are the bedrooms, all fitted with plush carpets.

The generous master bedroom is at the back, where it accesses the rear patio from its own sliding doors.

It has a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite, which features floor-to-ceiling tiling, two counter-top basins, a free-standing bath, single-panel shower and a separate toilet.

The three other bedrooms are all double-sized and have built-in wardrobes with sliding doors and drawers.

Also in this section of the house is the laundry, a powder room and the family bathroom with a big bath and shower with the quality cabinetry continued.

For the children, there's a study or activity room.

A double garage with indoor access, a linen cupboard, security system and ducted air-conditioning throughout are other major attractions.

This impressive property offers all the advantages of a new home without the many decisions and waiting time a building project involves.

Here, this professionally-styled home is ready to move in to and enjoy.

Price: $489,000

Location: Bayonet Head

Area: 593m2

Agent: Landmark Harcourts