Harvey Beef pays $4000 for champion steer

Patrick (left) and Campbell Nettleton, Harvey Beef, exhibitors Jim and Kristian Goodchild and Mia Campbell with the reserve champion steer that sold to Harvey Beef for $2481.

GOING from strength to strength, the trade cattle section under the stewardship of Rodney Galati and his loyal band of assistants, once again promoted the beef industry at the recent Brunswick Show.

Local stock agents and yardmen again worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success.

With near capacity entries, competition was intense before the champions were decided on.

Reversing positions compared to last year's show, the champion vealer was exhibited by Sylvania Farms, Donnybrook, while the reserve champion was exhibited by DM Lofthouse, Wokalup.

The champion vealer later sold for $1500, a considerable reduction to last year when the champion made $2800.

This quality steer was bought with one bid by John Barber, Manjimup, one of the number purchased for Sebastian Butchers.

The reserve champion was sold liveweight, making 350c/kg to see the 469kg steer return $1641, also going to Sebastian Butchers.

The competition was strong within the Goodchild family, with son Kristian the victor when his steer took out the yearling championship from the reserve champion entered by his father Jim Goodchild.

Attracting keen competition in the sale ring, the champion was finally sold to Harvey Beef for the top price of $4000.

Harvey Beef are strong supporters every year at this competition and also bought the reserve champion for $2481 when the Limousin cross steer weighing 752kg made 330c/kg.

The auction was supported by a number of Western Australian butchers, keeping values up to and above local saleyard prices.

Several exhibitors, while not receiving championship ribbons, but awarded first place in classes were JG Fry, G & B Bendotti, as well as Harris Beef.

Murdoch University entered some of the heavier cattle, resulting in one selling for $1800 when the 600kg Murray Grey cross was bought by Dardanup Butchers at 300c/kg.

A single steer from L Chorley went to Avon Valley Beef for one of the higher returns of $1775.

JG Fry sold a heavy class steer to Western Meat Packers for $1854 as well as a Charolais weighing 566kg to Goodchild Meats for $1641.

A Limousin cross entered by DJ Shine weighed 568kg and also went to Goodchild Meats for $1731 at 305c/kg.

Other butchers purchasing included Swansea Meats, Johnson Meats and Ryans Butchers.

The Angus calves from G & B Bendotti were some of the better conditioned animals that appealed to the butcher trade, with Swansea, Sebastian, Borello and Goodchild Meats all purchasing to record a top of $1536.

Due to the season some of the entries were not suitable for immediate slaughter, resulting in Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams, securing a good number for the feedlot.

Sponsorship is the life blood of such competitions and through hard work of Rodney Galati and the generosity of a long list of sponsors some valuable trophies were awarded. Mitchells and Esperance Transport donated $3000, as did Patane Produce.

TW Pearson and RPM donated a cattle crush, suitably painted blue for the recipient Blue Tree Foundation, with this reaching $7500 when bought by Ray Gartrell.

Other major sponsors included Elders, Landmark, Primaries and Westcoast Wool & Livestock as well as many man hours by staff and Zoetis, Brunswick Agencies, Bunbury City Motorcycles and Cathy Rice Travel, along with Gallagher, AuctionsPlus and Ryans Quality Meats.

Mubarn Simmental stud, Pinjarra and Venturon Charolais stud, Boyup Brook, drew $1000 bull sale discounts for the new season's sales, going to Alcoa Farmlands and JG Fry respectively.