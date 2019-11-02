For their 33rd annual on-property auction, Brian, Lorraine, Anthony and James Frost, Hillden Poll Dorsets, Bannister offered 150 Poll Dorset rams for discerning prime lamb producers.



A sale top of $5000 was achieved with 146 rams sold at auction for average price of $1372.95.



The top priced ram was purchased by Wilgarna Poll Dorset stud, Boyup Brook, WA.

Sired by Hillend 10-16, the ram had been placed second in the Bare Shorn Ram class at 2019 Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria.

Reflecting on the sale, studmaster Brian Frost was very pleased with the result considering the seasonal outlook along with the position of southern tablelands prime lamb producers who have yet to offer new season lambs.



"We don't know how the market for suckers will open, so I think buyers were careful with their purchase decisions, but it was a great result to see strong support from return clients," he said.

"We also had new faces showing an interest in our sheep."

Three rams were sold post auction.

The sale was settled by Landmark, Goulburn in association with Duncombe and Co, Crookwell with Rick Power, Landmark and Jock Duncombe, Duncome and Co, Crookwell sharing the rostrum.



Full sale report next week.

The story Hillden Poll Dorsets reach $5000 on solid clearance first appeared on The Land.