CWA opens doors to build membership base

CWA State president Elaine Johnson.

THE Country Women's Association of WA (CWA) is working hard towards growing its membership base and will open its doors to the public next Tuesday, November 12 at its headquarters in West Perth.

CWA State president Elaine Johnson said social media was helping to get the word out and had been particularly effective in attracting younger members to the organisation.

"I've opened a couple of new groups of CWA in recent times in Busselton and Northam and we've just had a group in the Perth Hills open up also," Ms Johnson said.

"We're holding the open day so that general members of the public can drop in and see what the CWA does and it will give us a chance to ply you with tea and scones.

"If you are passionate about something, when you're part of the CWA it gives you the opportunity to speak up and be part of the solution, as we work together to solve the problems presented to us.

"I keep saying to everybody, have your say and join CWA," Ms Johnson said.

The organisation will also promote 16 Days in WA, a campaign to stop violence against women, with a display of orange poppy's at its open day and the colour of its logo changed orange for 16 days to showcase its support for the cause.

"As always, we are also working hard on promoting our drought funding for farmers in rural areas experiencing hardship," Ms Johnson said.

"We have application forms on our website that are very easy to fill out so you can apply for assistance."

CWA members do not have to live or have lived in the country and is a non-party political and has no religious affiliation.

"Our membership is growing and new branches are in the main being started by women in their 20s and 30s in outer metro Perth and regional centres," Ms Johnson said.

"If anyone shares our vision and wants to enrich their local area by starting a new branch of CWA, we'd love to talk to them."

Doors will open from 9.30am-1.30pm with delicious treats to sample on the day and entry is free.

More information: call 9321 6041 or visit CWA's Facebook @cwaofwa.