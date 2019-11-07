National focus on renewable energy in Wagga

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) will highlight opportunities for the agricultural sector to harness renewable energy sources as part of the National Renewables in Agriculture Workshop and Expo in Wagga Wagga on Thursday November 14.

NSW DPI climate research officer, Michael Cashen, said the department is a sponsor of the event and is actively supporting local farmers by delivering new perspectives on energy generation and management.

"We will have information available on the day about the NSW DPI Energy Efficiency Solutions project, which is working with industry to identify electricity saving opportunities and new opportunities to integrate alternative energy sources," Mr Cashen said.

"Renewable hydrogen energy and the use of livestock waste to generate methane, are just two of the emerging energy sources we are helping promote.

"Dr Neil Thompson, who has taken part in DPI Farm Energy Forums at Bega, Nowra, Corowa, Finley and Buronga, will present information on the potential of hydrogen energy at the event.

"Hydrogen energy is generated by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis and if created using other renewable sources, such as solar, the process is potentially carbon neutral."

Already in use overseas, Australia has developed a national roadmap for hydrogen power.

Mr Cashen said NSW DPI is working with industry to provide energy market insights, explore electricity saving opportunities and new opportunities to integrate alternative energy sources as part of the NSW Primary Industries Climate Change Research Strategy.

"Solar pumping, solar diesel hybrid systems and battery storage units, can help reduce reliance on traditional electrical and diesel power sources.

"Farm machinery, new technology and efficient tractor use can help save costs and boost productivity."

Information about loans and grants for farmers to better adapt to climate change, including a low-interest NSW Rural Assistance Authority Farm Innovation Fund loan up to $1million, will be available from NSW DPI on the day.

The National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo will be held at The Range Function Centre, Wagga Wagga. Information and registration details are available online, https://www.renewablesinagconference.com.au/

