Socials: Speakers provide an outlook for industry

A LINE-UP of first-class speakers attracted more than 150 of WA's agribusiness and farm and crop management specialists to the Australian Association of Agriculture Consultants (AAAC) Outlook 2019 conference last Thursday.

AAAC president Ashley Herbert introduced WA's chief scientist, professor Peter Klinken, Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan and CropLife Australia's corporate affairs director Katherine Delbridge, who updated the audience on market threats to glyphosate herbicide usage.

Other speakers included The Brand Agency's Steve Harris, BJW Agribusiness' David Williams, Icon Agriculture's Andrew Ritchie and Planfarm's Jerome Critch, who gave their views on where they see agriculture headed.

Motivational speaker was West Coast Eagles indigenous liaison officer and former Eagles and St Kilda AFL player Phil Narkle.

Planfarm managing director Graeme McConnell (left) with Christine Storer and Chris Antonio, from Charles Sturt University, New South Wales.

Peter Julian (left) and Andrew Donkin, Vicchem's WA territory manager and technical sales manager, with Andrew Ritchie, Icon Agriculture farm consultant, Darkan, who was one of the presenters.

David Edgerton-Warburton (left), Agrimaster, Kojonup, Paula Eley, GrainCorp, Northam and Glen Brayshaw, Planfarm farm management consultant and grain marketing adviser.

Peter Rowe (left), CSBP, Kelly Hill, DPIRD Albany and DPIRD director general Ralph Addis.

Gary Thomas (left), Grondal Bruining Lawyers, David Watson, Grant Thornton Australia, Dean Grondal, Grondal Bruining Lawyers and Brent Searle, BJW Agribusiness.

Tegan Barendse (left), Agrimaster, with Bronwyn Fox, chairwoman of Rural Edge, Dandaragan.

Mike Eckermann (left) and Neil Hooper (right), from Byfields Business Advisers, with Planfarm director Paul Omodei, Manjimup.

Georgina Trainor (left), InterGrain, Megan Cechner, Grower Group Alliance stakeholder and communications manager and Georgina Reid, AgPro Management.