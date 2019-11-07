New BCG chief executive Fiona Best with the organisation's chairman John Ferrier.

LEADING Victorian farm research organisation Birchip Cropping Group (BCG) has appointed a new chief executive.



Fiona Best, who has a strong backgroun in ag research including time with BCG in the past, was this week announced as the replacement to Chris Sounness, who moved on to a position at Wimmera Development Association.

Ms Best, who is based locally, will begin in the role immediately.

BCG chairman John Ferrier said the board wanted someone who would be able to steer between remaining at the forefront of agricultural research and development (R&D) while retaining a strong local focus.

He said he believed Ms Best filled the criteria perfectly."

"Fiona brings a strong agricultural background and understanding of the region to BCG."

Ms Best said she was excited to be involved in agriculture in the Wimmera-Mallee, saying she saw a lot of opportunities for the ag sector in the region over the next decade.

The story New chief at BCG first appeared on Farm Online.