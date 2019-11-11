Deere unveils new Eight Series tractors

JOHN Deere has launched a new Eight Series tractor line-up for next year.

Comprising 8R wheel tractors, 8RT two-track tractors and the industry's first fixed-frame four-track tractors, 8RX, the models come standard with the latest precision ag technology and allow customers to choose the machine configuration, options and horsepower to best fit their operation.

Power ratings range from 8RT (310-410 horsepower) developed from nine litre John Deere PowerTech engines.

"The 8RX models offer all the benefits of tracks and provide a driving experience more like a wheel tractor," John Deere marketing manager Tammy Lee said.

"They represent the next leap forward in tractor innovation and have everything customers like about 8R wheel tractors with the addition of four independent tracks and a new fully suspended cab that makes them more comfortable to operate.

"This new machine form delivers unmatched flotation, traction and ride quality."

According to Ms Lee, with the turning characteristics of wheel tractors, 8RX tractors deliver the pulling performance of tracks by providing more surface area of contact, less ground pressure and less slip than wheel tractors.

"We didn't just add tracks to an 8R," she said.

"This is a fully engineered John Deere four-track solution, not a bolt-on aftermarket product.

"A key component is the John Deere 1700 pivoting beam axle, specifically designed for a four-track tractor to provide the necessary strength and enable adjustability of tread spacings to fit grower needs.

"And we offer a wide range of track and axle configurations for 8RX models.

"For model year 2020, we also have made numerous precision ag technology updates that make it easier for customers to remotely monitor and manage tractor and field operations and to enable more timely transfer of prescriptions and data."

Each new 8R, 8RT and 8RX tractor comes standard equipped with an integrated Gen 4 4600 CommandCenter display, StarFire 6000 integrated receiver and AutoTrac activation.

Additional premium or automation activations are available so customers can upgrade and choose the level of accuracy they prefer.

A full suite of John Deere technology is included for the seamless integration of automation, documentation and connectivity through the John Deere Operations Centre.

"This precision ag intelligence package includes JDLink, with five years of service, John Deere Connected Support, Expert Alerts, remote display access and wireless data transfer," Ms Lee said.

The new StarFire 6000 integrated receiver requires no calibration of the Terrain Compensation Module (TCM), is more accurate than previous models and is less vulnerable to theft according to Ms Lee.

"Coupled with the guidance system enhancements that were made, operators will be up and running with even greater accuracy in less time," she said.

Every model also boasts a larger cab, the largest John Deere has ever offered.

With an extra five centimetres of headroom and a 24 per cent wider entry path it's easier to enter and egress.

An automotive-inspired interior surrounds the operator and provides wide-open access to a new control layout.

Customers can choose from three comfort and convenience cab packages that include Select, Premium or Ultimate.

The Ultimate cab includes an exclusive leather seat with electronic adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage features and smartphone integration with a 16.5 centimetre touch screen and multi-speaker system.

Also included in the Ultimate cab are a leather-wrapped steering wheel, footrests and carpeted floor mat.

In addition, three light packages are offered, including the top package with 22 LED work lights and eight 'convenience' LED lights, twice as many lights as current models.

The top package also comes with electric, heated, telescopic mirrors; wipers and sunshades on the front, right-hand side and rear and integrated front and rear cameras.

The new range comes with a choice of transmissions which includes the John Deere 16-speed powershift; e23 powershift or optional Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT).

Optional CommandPRO, is an ergonomic multi-function control lever that puts tractor speed, direction and implement control in the palm of the operator's hand.

Any of the 11 re-configurable buttons can be customised to fit the job and individual settings can be saved for different operators.

"The precise speed control of CommandPRO with IVT makes implement hook-ups easy and allows for acceleration from zero to top speed with the push of the control," Ms Lee said.

"With more horsepower, 17pc more fuel capacity and an efficient drive train, an 8R 410 can help operators cover more acres per day more efficiently."

John Deere 8RT tractors are available with transport speeds up to 40 kilometres an hour.

"John Deere 8RT models are the only two-track tractor available with an AirCushion suspension system and four-corner cab suspension that carries the most comfortable, advanced cab in the industry," Ms Lee said.

Ordering and pricing information will be available in December for model year 2020, with shipments expected to begin from May 2020.

More information: deere.com.au/en/tractors/ row-crop-tractors/row-crop-8-family/ or see your local dealer.