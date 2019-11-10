Impressive store cattle lines for Boyanup

IN the market for quality store cattle to restock your paddocks or feedlot?

Then don't miss this month's Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup next week.

The sale will kick off at 1pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 and the Elders South West team will yard approximately 1000 head of cattle with a variety of breeding and descriptions to suit most production systems.

Friesian steers will again be prominent, making up half of the yarding with ages ranging from four months to two-year-olds that will be sold both appraisal and liveweight.

Beef steers and heifers of various breeding and weights will be penned, while a number of first cross Angus-Friesian steers and heifers aged from six months to two-year-olds will be available.

Rounding out the sale will be a small selection of breeders with PTIC heifers and proven matron units.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said this month's store cattle sale would have a really good line-up of store cattle coming in.

"Once again Friesian steers will make up a reasonable percentage with some heavy liveweight steers and professionally reared and grown appraisal dairy steers coming to hand," Mr Carroll said.

"We also have a good selection of beef steers and heifers suitable for feeders or graziers to take advantage of the end of spring feed."

Dardanup graziers D & BC Della Sale will offer a line of 26 well grown Friesian steers aged 20-22 months and estimated to weigh from 460 to 480 kilograms.

The Richardson family, Gypsy Hills, Toodyay, will be among the fixture's biggest vendors after nominating 80 Angus and Murray Grey mixed sex weaner calves for the sale.

The annual draft of quality six to eight-month-old weaners are in good fresh condition and expected to weigh from 250 to 280kg with the draft split evenly between steers and heifers.

The calves are bred on Monterey bloodlines with a small percentage bred by Bonnydale Black Simmental bulls and are ideal calves for backgrounders and or graziers for a spring fattening program.

Also offering decent numbers of lighter beef cattle at the sale is GB & SM Varis, Collie.

The Varis family's draft will consist of 26 Hereford steers and 16 Hereford heifers aged six to eight months and weighing from 180 to 250kg.

A line of 21 Angus and Red Angus steers and heifers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing from 320 to 340kg are coming in from the paddocks of P & M Cavallaro, Waroona, while also around this weight are 30 Angus steers and heifers aged 14-16 months and weighing 340 to 360kg, nominated by Alec C & CJ McNab, Scott River.

At the heavier end of the beef section AJS Pastoral, Busselton, will offer 16 Murray Grey-Charolais cross steers and heifers aged 14-16 months and weighing from 440 to 460kg and a quality draft of 27 very quiet Angus steers, aged 14-16 months and estimated to weigh from 360 to 380kg will be offered by the Lozlard Family Trust, Ferguson.

In the first cross steer section AJS Pastoral will also offer 10 Angus-Friesian steers aged 22 to 24 months, while KG & KM Tyrrell has nominated 20 Hereford and Angus-Friesian first cross steers aged 18 to 20 months.

Elgin Dairies has nominated 24 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 15 to 16 months owner bred by Blackrock and Black Market Angus bulls and bucket-reared from the Merritt family's dairy operation at Elgin.

Younger first cross steers will see 15 Angus-Friesian steers aged 12 to 14 months offered by D & A Campbell and 15 Angus-Friesian steers aged six to eight months from CA Panetta, Harvey.

Onto the unjoined first cross heifers and Elgin Dairies, Elgin, has nominated a top draft of 24 first cross heifers for the sale.

The Angus-Friesian heifers aged 15 to 16 months are owner-bred and bucket-reared from the Merritt family's large dairy operation and are highly recommended for replacement breeders.

The well-bred and grown heifers are sired by Blackrock and Black Market Angus bulls, have outstanding temperament and have received the full bill of health treatments.

AJS Pastoral will be back in the clerking sheets with a further draft of 10 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 22 to 24 months and F Slee & Son, Busselton, will truck in 16 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 16 months.

Friesian steers will again dominate the sale's descriptions.

Vendors offering bigger numbers in this section with drafts of 35 steers each include D & C Wilson, Bridgetown, aged 22 to 24 months, Wilf's Ridge Grazing, Wonnerup, aged 18 to 20 months, CA Panetta aged six to eight months and LJ & RA Brennen, Warner Glen, also aged six to eight months.

A line of well grown Friesian steers will be offered by D & BC Della Sale, Dardanup.

The 26 steers aged 20 to 22 months were purchased by the Della Sale family this time last year and have received a regular drench while growing out on their property.

The steers are in excellent condition and estimated to weigh from 460 to 480kg.

A quality draft of 27 Angus steers aged 14-16 months and estimated to weigh from 360 to 380kg will be offered at the sale by the Lozlard Family Trust, Ferguson.

At the older end of the Friesian steers Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, has nominated 30 steers aged 24 to 26 months while 30 younger steers aged 16 to 18 months will be offered by Palmdale, Dardanup.

In the 18 to 20-month age group K & J Sorgiovanni, Harvey, has nominated 26 steers while the Tyrrell family added 25 steers to their beef nominations.

A small number of beef breeders will also be available at the sale.

Featuring will be 13 Angus heifers from RW & JW Crossing that are PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from January 1, 2020 to February 28, 2020.

I Newnham has nominated five Red Angus cows and calves for the sale.