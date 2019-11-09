The Brook ought be top in your books

THE Brook is between Kojonup and Frankland River, fronting the sealed Shamrock Road and measuring 827.7 hectares.

Situated 26 kilometres from Frankland River, 33km from the nearest grain receival site at Cranbrook and 39km from Kojonup, the property is ideally located to take advantage of the services and facilities offered by all three towns.

Soil types consist of forest gravels, red loams and duplex sands over clay, with the original vegetation being flooded gum, wandoo and jarrah

The topography would best be described as undulating high country draining down into the Uannup Brook.

The property has experienced a long-term average rainfall of 500 millimetres annually, with 450mm falling during the growing season.

Over the past 10 years the owners have completely re-fenced the property into 22 main paddocks with seven-line Ringlock, galvanised steel posts and plain electric top wire.

Livestock water is supplied by 11 dams and a freshwater soak.

An extensive laneway system provides easy movement of livestock from all paddocks back to the centrally located four-stand shearing shed that has a large lean-to attached which covers part of the sheep yards.

Recently installed is a new set of sheep yards with a working capacity of 1500 head.

There are also cattle yards with a 50-head capacity and loading ramp.

Adjacent to the shearing shed is a 41 tonne elevated silo and a fertiliser shed.

In recent years The Brook has supported a large sheep program alongside a barley and canola cropping program.

In this time the owners have re-sown more than 140ha to pasture including sub clovers, serradella, balansia and a mixture of modern ryegrass varieties.

Coupled to this pasture upgrading, generous applications of fertilisers, trace elements and lime were incorporated into the farming system to boost productivity and enable good turn-off weights of sheep sold from the property.

The Brook is ideally set up to run remotely, as a start-up block or add-on country, with all the facilities being in very good condition.

Price: $3.4m

Location: Frankland River/Kojonup

Area: 827.7ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts