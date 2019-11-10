Picture perfect Kokeby property offered

PRESENTATION of this property is second to none and ticks all the boxes as an outstanding small rural property known as Idelon.

The immaculately kept four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead, the well-maintained gardens, spacious workshop and shed, about 73 hectares of arable acres with strong soils and an abundance of good underground water all makes this property one that an inspection would not disappoint.

Idelon is about 20 kilometres south of Beverley and 18km north of Brookton.

The steel-framed homestead with an iron roof has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining and television room, lounge room, study and front and back verandahs.

The 300 square metre Colorbond clad and iron roof shed has a sea container attached and a portion of the shed has cement flooring and power is connected.

There is also a 40m2 shade house.

Water is excellent quality and supplied from a well serviced windmill and pumped to the homestead.

There is also a spring-fed dam.

Fencing is Ringlock on steel posts and is considered to be in good condition.

Soil types are a mixture of red loams and clay loams and the original vegetation is salmon and white gum.

Idelon is in a secure rainfall area and the Bureau of Meterology has identified an average annual rainfall of 418 millimetres.

The property is leased until January 31, 2020.

Price: $640,000

Location: Kokeby

Area: 79ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts

Contact: Phil Becker 0412 578 429



