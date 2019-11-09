Ideal set-up for large scale farming

NARROGIN-based Elders real estate agent Jeff Douglas was particularly positive about the latest property to hit the market in Tambellup.

"This is one of the standout listings of the selling season," Mr Douglas said.

"The property has obviously been well managed for many years and several innovative farming ideas have been implemented to add to the production and profitability of the farm."

Located in the Wansbrough district in the Broomehill-Tambellup shire, the property is known as Yongerup.

Comprising about 3047.4 hectares, like many modern large farms, the property has been built by combining two of the original farms of the district into one commercial scale farm.

Due to the elevated situation of much of the property including the main homestead and farming infrastructure, panoramic views of the Stirling Ranges are enjoyed from most parts of Yongerup and form a spectacular backdrop to everyday farming activities.

Those farming activities currently include cereal and oilseed crops, a commercial sheep and wool enterprise and an area of crop grown and cut in 2019 to produce hay for export.

Infrastructure on the farm is extensive, particularly since the acquisition some years ago of the second part of the property, with an extra house, five-stand raised board shearing shed, machinery and fertiliser sheds and silos.

The two infrastructure hubs are joined by laneways with formed, graded roads built to facilitate fast, efficient transport of machinery, livestock and produce around the farm.

Over the past three years an ambitious plan to re-fence and re-configure a significant portion of the southern end of the property has been implemented, leaving a farm where the best use can easily be made of the various soil types and capabilities.

Once the land was refenced, an area of perennial pasture was established where the mature stands now support greatly increased sheep numbers per hectare.

Parts of the property have been deep ripped to 300 millimetres and a liming program has been carried out.

Interested parties are invited to contact to arrange and inspection of the farm and participate in the expression of interest process.

Price: EOI closing Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 5pm

Location: Tambellup

Area: 3047.4ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate