Snap up some prime country near Narrogin

A GREAT opportunity has arisen to expand the area of your farming operation with the purchase of this quality property being offered for sale by Elders Real Estate.

Comprising six adjacent lots, this good-sized holding features mainly granite-based soils in an undulating landscape interspersed with creek lines, most of which have been fenced off and revegetated.

Water comes from soaks and dams across the farm and two of the dams have underground freshwater streams replenishing them all year round.

The farm has been conservatively managed for many years with a strong focus on sheep and wool production and there are currently a good number of sheep on the property.

Elders real estate specialist and listing agent Jeff Douglas, Narrogin, said visitors to the property of late have commented on the number and good condition of the sheep on the property, which is clearly producing some healthy sheep.

The property is adequately fenced for Merinos and several laneways have been installed to provide easy access.

Good steel sheep yards are installed adjacent to the shearing shed.

While the shed has been around for a while, it is still in good working condition and alterations over the years have resulted in up to six shearers being able to work at any one time.

Mains electricity is connected to the shed to power the lights and shearing machinery.

The property has access via three roads, one of which is sealed and the property is relatively close to Narrogin.

Parts of the property are quite elevated and offer views over much of the surrounding countryside.

Mr Douglas said an unusual opportunity may exist to create a larger property with house and sheds with the neighbouring property (different seller) also listed through Elders Real Estate.

This property has a large comfortable home and extensive shedding and it is possible the two properties could be combined by an astute buyer as long as the neighbouring property remains available.

Buyers interested in a larger aggregation should contact Mr Douglas directly for pricing and further information on the neighbouring property.

Price: EOI closing Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 5pm

Location: Cooraminning

Area: 446.9ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate