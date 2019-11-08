NAB offers bushfire support for NSW customers

National Australia Bank has announced a disaster relief package for customers affected by the past two months of bushfires in northern NSW and the Mid North Coast.

The bank has promised credit card and personal loan relief where appropriate and has suspended home and personal loan repayments.

Support has also been offered to manage existing agribusiness bank facilities and it will waive costs and charges for customers forced to withdraw term deposits early.

As in previous natural disaster situations, NAB will waive home loan and personal loan application fees and provide support to restructure other existing bank facilities.

It will also make NAB's Employee Assistance Program available to customers to provide support and counselling.

Regional retail general manager for NSW and ACT, Jackie Connors said the extreme weather and fire conditions had created a difficult time for people in the affected areas.

"We know this has impacted a lot of people - we are here to help and the number one priority is to stay safe," Ms Connors said.

"We are here to support all NAB customers, employees and the wider community.

"Anyone who needs assistance or advice can contact us so we can discuss their circumstances and work out the best way to help."

Customers were urged to visit their nearest open NAB branch, or contact their agri-banker directly, or call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599 (8am-8pm Mon-Fri, or 9am-1pm on Saturdays AEST/AEDT).

Small business customers should call 1300 961 577.

For emergency claims, or general insurance, call 1300 555 013, or for property and motor vehicle insurance assistance, call 132 652.

