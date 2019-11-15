Camille musters up to a Kimberley life

HAVING completed her first Kimberley muster at just eight-years-old, not much about Camille Camp's life has been typical.

She grew up on her family's 122,000 hectare Kalyeeda cattle station in the Kimberley, four and a half hours drive east of Broome, which her parents bought in 1995 and now run about 9000 Droughtmaster cross Brahman cattle and have more than 100 horses.

"The Kimberley is an amazing place to live and we're very lucky to have the station where it is," Ms Camp said.

During her primary school years she was homeschooled with School of the Air, along with her sisters Hannah and Wabe and older brother James and after trying one year at an all girls boarding school in Perth, she opted to return to the Kimberley to complete the rest of her education with the School of Isolated and Distance Education (SIDE).

And after spending five years away, to experience life outside of the cattle station, Ms Camp returned home two and a half years ago.

"I lived in London for a while, went travelling and started a personal training business in Kununurra, just to get out and see and do things for myself," Ms Camp said.

"Being a family owned business, I think it's really important to have had that time away from home.

"When I was in Kununurra I would still come home in the middle of every year for a couple of months to help with the mustering."

Ms Camp's father Peter runs the station with the help of her mum Cheryl, who does most of the businesses' administration, while James is the station manager.

Working under her brother, Ms Camp helps train new employees in their stock camp crew each year, which usually consists of 10 people at any one time.

"The first few weeks can be really challenging, but after a while you see them learning and start to get it and it's really satisfying to watch their skills grow," Ms Camp said.

"We try to get people that are going to stay for a bit longer and want to continue on in the industry and that's been the majority of the people we've had in the past few years.

"We usually prefer they have that little bit of experience, either with horse riding or for them to have grown up on a farm or to have attended ag school."

On a typical day, the stock group gets up at 4am to start work at 4.30am, completing a variety of jobs from fencing to mechanical maintenance.

"Generally, if we're working cattle we'll get up even earlier so that we're working them in the coolest part of the day," Ms Camp said.

The station mainly uses horses and riders to muster the cattle, along with a couple of motorbikes, while two helicopters are used for the bigger musters.

The family is very strict about how its cattle are treated Ms Camp said, with no yelling or hitting allowed to try and keep the animals' stress levels at a minimum.

"Any time a cow is in the yard and with humans, they're going to be a little bit stressed, but we try to keep the animals as calm as possible, for their sake and also for the sake of our staff to avoid anyone getting hurt," Ms Camp said.

"We also try to keep up with new things that are coming out, like pain relief, to minimise any suffering when we're processing the animals.

"When we're castrating or dehorning for example, it will only be myself or my brother or someone that we've trained specifically to do those two jobs, because those tasks need someone who is very efficient."

Working in a largely male dominated industry, Ms Camp struggled in the environment when she was younger, but her confidence has grown as she got older.

"My brother is really good at not giving special treatment to myself or any other females in the crew in terms of giving us jobs, which is great because we want to be treated the same as the guys," Ms Camp said.

"For me, it was just a matter of knowing what my abilities are and maybe what a guy would be better at."

Ms Camp admitted the isolation of living on a cattle station in the Kimberley, with her closest neighbours half an hour's drive away, sometimes takes its toll.

Fortunately, through her social media platform, she has found another way to connect with people having built a strong following of just under 22,000 people on her Instagram account.

"Living so far away I can't always meet new people and get to those industry events, so having that social media community does really help," Ms Camp said.

Initially, with no intentions for her Instagram account, Ms Camp used it like an ordinary personal Instagram page, but gradually her number of followers began to increase.

When asked why she thinks people are so interested in her life, Ms Camp attributes the fascination to where she lives and her unique lifestyle as a stockwoman.

"The Kimberley is quite a unique place and living on a cattle station is quite unique, so I think that's what attracts the followers," Ms Camp said.

Now, with greater awareness around her audience, Ms Camp said she was using her Instagram account more purposefully, to promote and educate people on the livestock industry.

A member of the Young Livestock Exporters Network and the Kimberley and Pilbara Cattlemen's Association, Ms Camp said being part of industry groups was also a great way to connect with people in similar circumstances, as well as keep up to date with what was going on in the sector.

"It's very easy being isolated on a station to just focus on what you're doing and after a hard day's work think that's my job done, but it's important to be a part of what goes on after that as well," Ms Camp said.

"For me it's just making sure that I'm part of the wider community that is our industry."