Deere reveals an 'X' header in Germany

JOHN Deere revealed an expansion to the top end of its combine harvester model line-up at last week's Agritechnica Show in Hanover, Germany.

Called the X9 Combine with matching draper front, it is specifically designed and developed for tough small grain and high-moisture corn harvesting conditions.

Compared to the company's S790, the current flagship, Deere says the X9 will deliver a step function increase in performance and productivity, while at the same time offering a significant increase in efficiency.

It was awarded a silver medal at Agritechnica.

According to Deere, the X9 combine achieves performance increase in productivity and harvest efficiency through the widest body available, improved crop flow, an increase in active threshing and separation areas and a larger cleaning shoe, all while maintaining a transport width below 3.5 metres.

Collectively, these features allow for a high throughput, minimal grain losses, improved grain and straw quality.

Common operator interfaces and controls used across the broader John Deere portfolio will allow for the operator to effortlessly move between equipment.

The draper brings a new dimension to the header portfolio and enables maximum throughput in small grains.

Deere says a hinged frame will offer unmatched ground-following capabilities, with the widest wing range available, resulting in better ground-following in contours and sloping terrain, delivering clean, even stubble height and straw distribution for better seed establishment and emergence for the following crop.

Additionally, a deep belt with a specially designed grain-saving surface will put more grain in the combine.

The new draper will also be compatible with S-Series models.

Deere said an official launch date would be revealed "at a later time".

The company also showcased its Future Technology Zone - an exhibit highlighting advanced machine technology concepts that could drive future innovations in agriculture.

The exhibit included nine R&D prototypes focused on automation, electrification and artificial intelligence.

The automation display focused on ways machines could perform certain operations in the field with minimal human assistance.

The electrification portion focused on replacing mechanical and hydraulic components to make machines more efficient and productive while supporting emission-free farming and a reduced carbon dioxide footprint.

Artificial intelligence, or the concept of machines having the ability to act and behave like humans, was the third and final concept displayed.

Prior to the exposition, John Deere was awarded one gold medal and three silver medals by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) jury for its latest machine technology innovations.

The only gold medal awarded was for the new John Deere eAutoPower transmission, the first electro-mechanical power split-transmission that makes tractor-implement electrification possible.

Meanwhile, Deere also has updated its line-up of 7R tractors for model year 2020.

Seven models are available from 157 to 246 kilowatts (210-330 horsepower) and all models feature a new cab - the largest ever for this range.

According to Deere, with five extra centimetres of headroom and a 24 per cent wider entry, it's easier to enter and egress.

An automotive-inspired interior surrounds the operator and provides wide-open access to controls.

There is a choice from three Comfort and Convenience cab packages, including Select, Premium and Ultimate.

The latter cab includes a leather seat with electronic adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage features, smartphone integration with a 16.5cm touch-screen display and multi-speaker system.

Also included in the Ultimate cab are a leather-wrapped steering wheel, footrests and carpeted floor mat.

Light packages include up to 22 work LED lights and eight convenience LED lights, twice as many lights as current models.

Packages also are available with electric, heated, telescopic mirrors, wipers and sunshades on the front, right-hand side and rear and integrated rear cameras.

Each model comes standard equipped with an integrated Gen 4 4600 CommandCenter display, StarFire 6000 integrated receiver and AutoTrac activation.

More information: deere.com.au/en/tractors/ row-crop-tractors/row-crop -7-family/ or see your local dealer.