WA agribusinesses given a recipe for success

Securing export growth and maintaining a competitive edge are the focus of the State government's new project to give Western Australian agrifood businesses insight into recipes for international success.



Launched this week, the $300,000 Partnering for Customer Value initiative will profile 11 international and domestic case studies, identifying common patterns of success to help stimulate export opportunities for WA businesses.



The case studies from the United Kingdom, Belgium, New Zealand and Australia highlight five practical patterns of success: key strategic relationships, developing a whole product, delivering customer value, customer development, and engaging in value chain partnering.



International leader in consumer behaviour and value chain management, professor Andrew Fearne from the UK University of East Anglia authored the first three case studies on UK-based Dingley Dell Pork, Australian mango producer Manbulloo, and NZ kiwifruit marketer Zespri International.



The focus on Dingley Dell Pork demonstrated the transformation from a struggling small business to a premium pork producer supplying some of the world's top restaurants and retailers.



Funded through the Asian Market Success program, the initiative includes a series of eight industry briefing sessions based on the case studies, with the first three taking place this week.



For more information, including case studies and videos of presentations, visit the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website at http://www.agric.wa.gov.au/p4cv



"We know that WA is home to some of the best producers in the world - this project is about giving our producers a competitive edge on a global stage," said WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.



"This initiative brings together the common practices and patterns of highly successful businesses and provides a platform for peer-to-peer learning," she said.



"The industry briefing sessions and their highlighted case studies will give WA food and beverage businesses insight into the recipes for building strategic relationships, boosting export capacity, and keeping up with international competitors."

