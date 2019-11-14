Naracoorte sets new $402 ewe record The $402 top price ewes.



The Scullion Farming pen which made $400.

The Deepwater Trust pen that made $400.

The best presented pen which sold at $398, with Coolawang's Lachie (back, centre) and Trevor James with sponsors Gary Glasson (Zoetis), Wendy MacDonald (Castec), Helen Wright (Australian Border Leicester Association) and Hannah Jennings (Castec).

The ewes that made $398 - the first record set at Naracoorte.

Craig and Joe Hole, Naracoorte, bought ewes at $390 at Naracoorte.

The national record was first broken earlier in the day at Edenhope, Vic.

Deepwater Trust's Peter Ireland, Keppoch, sold a pen of 201 ewes for $400 to Kim and Jack Skeer, Thornlea.

The $402 top price pen buyers SAL Mount Gambier's Dave Fraser and Ken Atkin, Kongorong, with vendors David Lock and his son Brody, Mundulla.

Best Presented Pen. Coolawong Pastoral's Trevor James, Mundulla, judge Peter Stock, Lucindale, and Lachie James, Mundulla.

Adam Belluzzo, Western Flat, Sarah Pretlove, Naracoorte, and Thomas Moyle-Read, Keppoch.

Andrew Blenkiron, Springton, and Tom Blenkiron, Springton.

Heather Bourne, Bool Lagoon, and Rosalie Jones, Naracoorte.

NARACOORTE continues to hold the national record for first-cross ewes, with prices peaking at $402 today.



The record fell multiple times, but it came down to the last few pens of the sale, through Southern Australian Livestock, before the $402 was hit for 100 August 2018-drops from Lockhaven, Mundulla.



The young ewes were sired by Netley Park Border Leicester rams and were out of Kongal Park Merino ewes.

The next highest price of $400 went twice.

The first pen from Peter Ireland, Deepwater Trust, Keppoch, was 201 October-shorn June/July 2018-drops by Coolawang/Paxton-blood rams and out of Gum Hill-bld ewes.



They were bought by the Skeer family, Thornlea, through PPH&S Millicent.

The second pen was sold by Scullion Farming, Hynam, which were October-shorn Cooranga-bld June/July 2018-drops.

Ken Atkin, Kongorong, bought 138 of them from the pen of 488, which were also sold by PPH&S.

Earlier in the sale, Elders sold three pens at $398, one to Elders Naracoorte, the second to PPH&S and the third to a Mount Gambier buyer.



This included the best presented pen from the Coolawang Border Leicester stud, Mundulla - the previous $386 national record-holder from last year's sale at Naracoorte.

That pen was 204 Coolawang-bld Border Leicester-Merino June 2018-drops.



Overall, 18,000 head were yarded, with Naracoorte to offer another 32,000 ewe lambs next Thursday.

The prices eclipsed the $388 first-cross 1.5-year-old ewe record set earlier in the day at Edenhope, Vic.



Those October-shorn May/June 2018-drops were from Mt Yulong, Telangatuk, Vic, while Wayne and Jill McClure, Harrow, Vic, also sold 1.5yo ewes at the sale for $382.



Ewe lambs were also on offer at Edenhope, ranging from $250-$310.



