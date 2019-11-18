Hemp trials on show at Great Southern field walk

Great Southern growers have the opportunity to view industrial hemp trials in their local area as part of an upcoming field walk.

The event will be held at Manypeaks on Wednesday, November 27, to view two sets of field trials funded through the State government's Industrial Hemp Grants Scheme.

Visitors will have a chance to hear from Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development hemp research scientist Shahajahan Miyan about time of sowing trials by the WA Hemp Growers Co-op.

Mr Miyan said hemp was an emerging crop of interest to growers, but more information was required about the suitability of varieties for WA conditions.

"Industrial hemp growers are often faced with a wide choice of new varieties both from Australia and overseas, but there is very little information available about how these perform in our local environment," Mr Miyan said.

"These trials aim to explore how the grain yield and quality of new imported hemp varieties respond to sowing times and environments in WA."

Times of sowing trials began in late September and early October across five sites - Manypeaks, Capel, Moora, Esperance and Pingrup.

"The trials are examining 15 seed varieties sourced from Canada, France and China," Mr Miyan said.

"Crop establishment at Manypeaks, from the trials sown on 3 October are looking good, but as these trials are based on rain-fed systems, rain is urgently needed."

Manypeaks grower Rebecca Blyth will discuss the Manypeaks Southern Coastal Seed Hemp Cropping Trial.

"We would like to welcome everyone who has an interest in industrial hemp to come and walk around our trial site," Ms Blyth said.

"Twenty hectares has been planted with four industrial hemp varieties over three planting dates. The most mature plants will be at a flowering stage and the youngest plants will be emerging."

Attendees will also receive an update from Andrew Wallace from Summit Fertilizer regarding the effect of different fertilisers on hemp cultivar on the site.

The field walk runs from 9am to 11am, 27 November 2019 at 404 Corimup Road, Manypeaks. Those wishing to attend are asked to provide an RVSP for catering purposes to Rebecca Blyth on 0427 468 012.