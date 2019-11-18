Harvest deliveries on the increase

In the past week, growers have delivered around 1.8 million tonnes to the CBH network, taking the season total to more than three million tonnes.



Activity levels have increased due to warm and dry weather and CBH now has 111 sites open.



On Wednesday, November 13, the group received 330,000 tonnes, making it the largest receival day to date.

"We are likely more than a quarter of the way through harvest now and we expect daily receivals to peak over the next few weeks," said CBH general manager operations Ben Macnamara.

"Given seasonal conditions, we have been seeking to manage segregations to cater for the wide variability in crop quality.

"Around half of our receivals to date have been barley with just over a quarter wheat. We're anticipating wheat deliveries to increase in the coming days."