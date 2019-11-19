Red Meat 2019 kicks off in Tamworth Many conference delegates took advantage of the on farm tours to local farming and feedlotting operations.









The haze from the bushfires still hangs like a blanket over Tamworth.

Tony Schutt, Arrabury Past Co, Brisbane Qld, Steve Banny, Gympie Qld, Mark Perkins, Stanbroke, Brisbane Qld.

Libby Hufton, Brisbane Qld, Wynand Snyman, Auctions Plus, Amelia Honner, Brisbane Ald, Brock Syphers, Brisbane Qld.

Tom Park, Mittagon NSW, Craig Murphy, Murrurundi NSW, James Jeffrey, Colspie NSW.

Anastasia Fanning, Rockhampton Qld. Angela Shuster, Dubbo NSW, Cathy Bortoncello, Melbourne VIC.

Rob Fitzpatrick, MLA, Rebecca Fitzpatrick, Clare Stanwix, MLA, Erin Gorter, MLA, Jane-Marie Kellock, Farrel Flat SA.

Incoming MLA Chairman Alan Beckett, Chris Mirams, Chair of SPA.

Faye Tuchtan, Gippsland Vic, Mark and Gillian Fennell, Marla SA, Michael Craig, Harrow Vic.

MLA Managing Director Jason Strong welcomes delegates to Red Meat 2019.

RMAC Chair Don Mackay addresses the conference. Tweet Facebook of

Red Meat 2019 has got underway in Tamworth.

Hosted by Meat & Livestock Australia the three day events showcases the latest research and innovation happening in the red meat industry, as well as social events and tours.

MLA will also hold its AGM on Wednesday, with other industry groups also taking advantage of having board members and levy payers in the one place by holding major meetings as well.

On Monday many attendees took advantage of the on farm visits to two local farming and feedlotting operations, followed by a welcome event at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.



Red Meat 2019 wraps up on Wednesday.

