Red Meat 2019 has got underway in Tamworth.
Hosted by Meat & Livestock Australia the three day events showcases the latest research and innovation happening in the red meat industry, as well as social events and tours.
MLA will also hold its AGM on Wednesday, with other industry groups also taking advantage of having board members and levy payers in the one place by holding major meetings as well.
On Monday many attendees took advantage of the on farm visits to two local farming and feedlotting operations, followed by a welcome event at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
Red Meat 2019 wraps up on Wednesday.
The story Red Meat 2019 kicks off in Tamworth first appeared on Farm Online.