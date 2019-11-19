Fresh produce holds careers potential

HARVESTING, technical expertise and middle management have been identified as three key career opportunities within horticulture.

The three areas were highlighted at a recent meeting of the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance's (AFPA) Human Resources Reference Group.



The group is made up of the general managers for human resources of 14 of Australia's largest fresh produce businesses. The AFPA collectively employs more than 22,000 people.



AFPA chief executive officer, Michael Rogers, said there was a real push by managers to find highly capable individuals for careers in farm management, agronomy, irrigation, trades and machinery operations.

But he said there was a government responsibility to help this along.

"AFPA member companies have graduate programs to attract skilled young Australians into careers in fresh produce, on the job training programs to support skills development, and recruitment policies to encourage diversity," Mr Rogers said.



"Governments must therefore support skills and training programs which ensure people are equipped to be job ready and grasp these employment opportunities with both hands."

The findings from the meeting come after recent media back-and-forth over an Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES) report which suggested just 3.5 per cent of advertised farm work positions went unfilled.



While the opportunities are there, career seekers may not necessarily be able to see them, according to the AFPA.

The group highlighted the need for industry to better promote itself as offering careers, not just jobs in the fresh produce industry.



It called for collaboration between key employers and government to develop industry leaders to support the continued growth of fresh produce.



"Fresh produce employers are competing with all employers for Australia's middle management talent to help grow and develop their operations into thriving businesses," Mr Rogers said.



"The strong business growth opportunities in fresh produce are a key factor for managers looking to expand their careers.

"As the fastest growing agriculture sector, the Australian fresh produce industry will experience growth challenges that need to be overcome.



"Industry must be committed to the development of a long term permanent local workforce and a significant improvement in the sector's employment practices and reputation.



"A collaborative approach with Government to develop industry leaders, train and develop skilled specialists, and develop a long term harvest workforce is a priority for the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance."

AFPA members have committed to the continued development of a permanent local workforce, creating opportunities for young Australians, improving the sector's employment practices and reputation, and developing practical solutions.



