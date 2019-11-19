Ausplow's new section control Multistream

THE first completed production schedule of Ausplow's latest Series 2 Multistream liquid-ready air seeders started hitting the road to Western Australian and Eastern States customers.

And the big news is that they come with optional liquid section control.

The company will also trial a patented granular section control system next year with the intent of commercial production for the 2021 season.

The new models come with a host of changes which company sales and marketing manager Chris Blight represents "big value for money" said.

"I think more importantly, though, is the fact we are evolving the Multistream with the DBS precision seeder to position both products at the cutting edge of new farming technologies," Mr Blight said.

"Farmers definitely want value for money but they also want products that are flexible to suit their individual needs and we're providing that, along with equipment that is strongly-built and made in WA."

The main new features include a stainless steel air system, implement guidance systems-ready, updated hydraulic control valve which is ISOBUS-compatible to suit the most popular controllers in the market; a fully hydraulic auger with remote control as standard; hydraulic metering to suit variable rate applications from prescription maps; a dual fan option to cater for higher rates and wider bars and a stainless steel Hypro pump with 'dial-up' agitation.

It also has a push-button LED light package mounted on the chassis for implements, service, walkway, auger and safety; diversion of heated air from the heat exchanger into delivery hoses; separate looms for lights, cameras and controller; marine-grade stainless steel metering units; optional cameras fitted onto the granular metering unit; choice of tyres or tracks and a re-designed safety platform (tow-behind models).

"We've also done a lot of work to make the Multistream more functional and easier to use and service," Mr Blight said.

"An example is the positioning of a small accumulator as oil enters the heat exchanger radiator to eliminate oil surges.

"Such events cause high pressure and can crack the radiator.

"There's also the ability to bridge tanks to suit product configurations.

"We have capacities from 1500 litres to 4700L which can be bridged, for example, a 4700L and a 4400L to give you 9100L of the same product.

"Another example is a separate fill station with a 75 millimetre connection for faster fill, which comes as standard on all models.

"And the stainless steel cabinet which houses the liquid work station is easily accessed for service and has an added feature where you can flush the bar circuit, apart from tank rinse and purging controls.

"We've also designed a stand-alone hungry board to attach to the auger hopper to increase in-fill capacity.

"This can then be easily and quickly removed when the auger is used for back-fill."

According to Ausplow general manager Chris Farmer, the company has four build spots available for the 2020 season.

"With the DBS, we're out to May and June production now and surprisingly we're getting orders from the eastern States for the 2021 season," Mr Farmer said.

"We are now building year-round to an expanding market."

Ausplow is the biggest seeding and tillage manufacturer in Australia.