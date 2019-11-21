Where is the local drought outrage?

WHERE the bloody hell are you?

I'm somewhat bewildered at the complete lack of outrage from farmer and pastoralist member groups when it comes to demanding that the Federal government does more than focus on drought in the Eastern States and propping up the failed Murray Darling Basin Plan.

WAFarmers, the PGA and Kimberley Pilbara Cattleman's Association have been virtually silent on the drought across the WA pastoral estate in both the southern rangelands and in the Gascoyne, Murchison and Pilbara regions.

But even worse is the silence from our local Federal and State MPs who have only just woken up to the tragedy that has been unfolding since well before late 2018 when we first learnt about the significant animal welfare issue occurring on both Nookenbah and Yandeyarra stations.

Now that it's on the front pages, it's become all the rage to be seen with a big hat and a photo op, but still no help is forthcoming from them.

Unfortunately the continuing drought across the pastoral regions of WA is invisible to many and just doesn't hold many votes for ministers with east coast seats.

Quite frankly it seems to be of little concern inside the Canberra bubble where if it's not within a few hours' drive with a phalanx of media in tow then it's not worth the effort.

As someone who has invested in the Pilbara pastoral industry, I'm dismayed that there appears to be little outrage from pastoralists and the media alike that the Federal Minister for Drought and Water hasn't even been bothered to visit WA in the six months since the election.

It's been well recognised that farmers and pastoralists from WA don't whinge and complain anywhere near the level of their Eastern States' counterparts.

They just roll with the punches because they know that when the politicians eventually do turn up, it's always far too late with far too little.

But this has to stop.

The whole industry has to be prepared to scream louder and longer.

Pastoralist and industry stakeholders have to take a leaf from their mates in Queensland and New South Wales.

They need to band together to force MPs and governments to listen and deliver the relief needed.

I understand that it's burdensome to travel the long distances to the meetings with ministers, committees or departments that always seem to be held in locations within a short drive of the State's capital.

But if we don't turn up then they just say "See, they don't need our help" and they'll focus their funds where the voices are loudest.

And our member groups need to do more than shower themselves with accolades and life memberships at their fancy booze up each year.