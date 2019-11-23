BRINGALBERT South farmer Natalie Dearden was probably one of the few Victorians to have something positive to say about the wether on Thursday.



It is just that she would be referring to the price paid for her 133 first cross wether lambs, $174 at the Edenhope wether lamb sale rather than the horrific weather most of the state suffered through.

While the east of the state endured torrid weather conditions, with scorching temperatures combined with winds of up to 120kph, a cool change swept through Edenhope mid-morning meaning the only thing hot was the lamb prices.

Ms Dearden said she was thrilled with the price paid for the April drop lambs, paid by Horsham agents.

Along with the top price pen, the seconds made a more than healthy $156.

"I spoke to our local agent David Hanel and we joked about it getting to $170 and in the end it did get there," Ms Dearden, who farms to the north of Edenhope in the far western Wimmera, said.

It follows a successful sale of the ewe lambs a week before, going for a heady price of $340.

Ms Dearden was pleased with how the wethers presented, especially in light of a difficult week weather wise leading into the sale.

"The little bit of heat we had between selling the ewes and the wethers was really noticeable in how the sheep presented."

A full Edenhope sale report to follow.

The story A favourablewether pattern first appeared on Farm Online.