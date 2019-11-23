AgServe deals in experience

WHEN it comes to sales and service of boomsprayers, Goldacres dealership AgServe Goomalling has it covered with more than 190 years staff experience available to customers.

And it's something dealer principal Greg Baird rates highly when it comes to boomsprayers.

"They're probably the most used piece of equipment on the farm and we need to have experienced people on hand to meet customer expectations year-round," Greg said.

"It's something customer really appreciate."

Farm Weekly also appreciates the hard-working, behind-the-scenes players in dealerships and is happy to acknowledge the experienced staffers such as parts manager Ron Dadd (42 years in the industry), lead service technician Carl Winter (34), service technician Craig Freeman (25), parts interpreter Graham 'GT' Taylor (20), administration executive Laura Monaghan (16) and financial administrator Robyn Westphal (14).

Greg's contribution is well over 40 years so if you've been quietly adding up the figures that's 191 at a minimum.

To paraphrase a quote from a company whose products Greg used to sell, 'solid, stable, still AgServe'.

And on the Goldacres side, Greg has new self-propelled G8 and G6 models ready to demo along with a trailed Praire Pro.

If you ask Greg why he likes the Goldacres sprayers, he'll tell you:

"They can handle a range of conditions, the SPs are light on fuel, they're easy to service, easy to use and they've got good resale value.

"And they're priced right."

