Nick eyes a top career with AFGRI

Machinery
AFGRI Equipment Dalwallinu salesman Nick Sinnott was ready to deal when Torque popped in last week. This John Deere S680 header with a John Deere 640D 12.2 metre draper front, can go out the door for $250,000, including GST. It has 2967 rotor hours and 2500 separator hours and is paddock-ready after a full service. Give Nick a buzz on 0491 210 022.

John Deere dealership group AFGRI Equipment has always maintained its focus on career opportunities for its staff.

JOHN Deere dealership group AFGRI Equipment has always maintained its focus on career opportunities for its staff.

And another example is the company's Dalwallinu branch salesman Nick Sinnott.

He moved to Dalwallinu in February this year with his wife Annabel, who was posted to the local district high school as a science teacher.

It meant giving up his plumbing job of 11 years, but that's almost a distant memory following a whirlwind 10 months employment with AFGRI.

Nick joined the company's service division and quickly found his feet with a new set of tools.

Then eight weeks ago, he accepted an opportunity in the sales department, switching from tools to computers.

"It has been a fast learning curve but I'm loving it," Nick said.

"The technology is unreal and I'm doing John Deere University courses to learn all about the products."

Apart from his studying, Nick is up and about during harvest meeting customers and helping out with a few runs as he checks the header's performance.

With a service background, he also can field questions and help out optimising settings.

The transition from the city to the bush has almost been seamless as Nick has easily fitted into the social fabric of the town, especially playing football and tennis, with regular appearances as a member of the AFGRI lawn bowls team.

His background includes being a sixth generation farmer from a family beef farm in Victoria.

As far as his career goes, Nick has no doubts about the opportunities in the ag industry.

"I was told when I first joined that there are management opportunities within the company and I would like to work towards that," he said.

