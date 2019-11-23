CGX establishes a better local presence

CLEAR Grain Exchange (CGX) is expanding its team to support more participation by growers and their consultants on the exchange.

This is regarded as refreshing news for the Australian grains industry when many businesses are consolidating due to challenging market conditions and poor production in many areas.

CGX is a unique business in the Australian grain industry in that it is not a buyer, seller or broker of grain, but rather an independent exchange facilitating more efficient and secure transactions of grain.

As part of the expansion CGX managing director Nathan Cattle is returning to his home State of Western Australia to join employee Kass Dumesny and support the growth.

Lachlan Allen has been appointed national manager of business development based out of Adelaide, South Australia, along with Bruce McDonald, who is joining the exchange's business development team.

CGX has also bolstered its software development and operations teams based in Melbourne, Victoria, now headed by Charlie Sullivan as operations director.

The investments follow CGX's recent announcement that Elders increased their shareholding from 20 per cent to 30pc from October 1.

Mr Cattle said the technology business was pleased with the support it has received from growers, consultants and buyers and was confident the exchange could generate more value for industry.

"As an independent market operator we are committed to making the process of buying and selling grain in Australia easier, more efficient, and secure for everyone," Mr Cattle said.

"Elders continues to support CGX's independence in the market where all growers, agents and buyers can participate and CGX is confident the Elders network can further enhance awareness and participation on the exchange."

In WA the exchange has grown to trade more than 540,000 tonnes in the past 12 months, with 35 different buyers purchasing that grain.

Tonnes traded through the exchange averaged nearly $10 a tonne above the best public bid advertised on the day (as collected by independent analyst Profarmer Australia).

"The exchange is growing well in Western Australia but there is plenty more work to do," Mr Cattle said.

"This harvest we aim to have an increased local presence to support users.

"A more efficient and secure market where all buyers can purchase from growers benefits all industry stakeholders."



More information: email support@cleargrain.com.au or call 1800 000 410.