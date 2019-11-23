Great investment of quality farmland

THIS 247 hectare rural block is in a tightly held area where farmland rarely comes onto the market.

It is a great investment or add on block opportunity that is leased until the end of 2022 to neighbours who are excellent operators with mixed farming of cropping and livestock.

The property has road frontage to Bungulla North Road and Yorkrakine Rock Road.

It is about 192 kilometres from the Midland Gate Shopping Centre, 196km to Muchea Livestock Centre, 204km to the CBH metropolitan grain site, 112km to Northam, 30km to Tammin and 33km to Kellerberrin.

The property is fenced into two paddocks and the landscape is gently undulating with a central hilltop.

A mix of healthy soil types include granite country, medium and sandy loams and some gravel.

The property is watered via two scheme water meters and one dam.

Price: $345,000

Location: North Tammin

BArea: 247ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate