Stunning property for horses, livestock

A QUALITY small rural property, known as Mellandra, on Hunwick Road is at a great location, being 18 kilometres from Redmond, 35km from Denmark and 38km from Albany.

It is also close to pristine beaches, inlets and national parks and numerous tourist ventures.

This is the ideal location for a prime sea change for your lifestyle within the South Coastal regions.

Albany has many government and private schools, government services, good sporting facilities and many other services that one may require.

Denmark has many features, including good sporting facilities, schools and many small businesses that one would expect in a small country tourist town.

The property is 44.6 hectares, being of good gently undulating country with about 35 to 37ha of good pastured country with excellent water supplies from bores and soaks and troughs to service paddocks as required.

The quality of the bore water is excellent.

The pastures are a mix of clovers, ryes and areas of kikuyu grass with applications of super potash over many years, plus all the property has had good rates of lime applied in recent years.

Soil types from sands over ironstone, gravel loams, sands over clays and small areas of sand, with the original vegetation being jarrah, redgum, paper bark and tea-tree.

Estimate rainfall for the region is 700 to 800 millimetres per year and the mild climate provides excellent pasture growth all year.

The property is fenced into seven main paddocks with a few smaller holding paddocks around the sheds for ease of stock movement and operation.

The fencing is mainly plain wire electric and some Ringlock on wood and steel posts and most is in a good to fair condition.

Mellandra has very adequate improvements for a property of this size, including a medium-sized hay shed, general purpose machinery storage shed with a shearing area and excellent wood and steel cattle yards with an undercover crush area and an estimated capacity of 40 head.

All improvements are within walking distance from the fibro, veneer and corrugated iron roof homestead.

There are five bedrooms, one bathroom, a large open-plan living area that includes formal lounge and dining areas and the kitchen with a large walk-in pantry.

The house also has wool insulation in the roof, a two-vehicle carport, gas hot water system, toilet, study, tile fire, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, a patio and verandahs.

The school bus passes the property at the front gate.

Mellandra also has a large Colorbond purpose-built horse shed with power, water and concrete flooring, four walk-in, walk-out stables, a tack room, feed room, hot and cold water wash bay with a vet crush plus one other outside stable.

Also included is a round yard, dressage arena, show jumping arena plus eight fully fenced and watered horse agistment paddocks with irrigation.

The horse facilities are outstanding with post and rail fencing around all horse paddocks.

The property is running 16 horses and about 20 sheep.

Over the years cattle have also grazed the property.

Current rates to the City of Albany are about $1249.34 per year.

This is an excellent property to retire on and or for a lifestyle change with extra income from stock and or horse agistment.

Price: $799,000

Location: Redmond West

Area: 44.6ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts