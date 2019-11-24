Snapshot of premium farms for sale

WITH the 2019 spring summer selling season in full swing, this year looks to be considerably quieter than the previous year, which saw record land prices and high achieving auctions.

Rural real estate agents have reported a limited supply of listings, which has been continual over recent years and is said to have intensified this year, with land being even more tightly held.

Agents have also reported that demand has continued this year and coupled with few listings, it has resulted in land prices either rising or holding strong.

In such a market, standout properties do just that - standout - as they are met with less competition, which makes for ideal selling conditions.

This week, Farm Weekly has traversed the market to provide a snapshot of some of Western Australia's premium agricultural properties on the market.

Wheatbelt

Being hailed for their diversity, Coalara Park and Manalling, Badgingarra are two parcels that span 8117.5 hectares and together, are one of the largest listings on offer in the Wheatbelt.

Selling agent Kris Teakle, Elders, said these landholdings have lots of appeal, being at a good location, with a good mix of soil types, excellent infrastructure and water and unutilised underground water on Manalling.

Manavi Farm at Watheroo is a large broadacre property of 4330ha.

Listed by Terry Norrish, Landmark Harcourts, the price is not disclosed publicly but the property was priced at $6.5 million in February.

Hopevale, Calingiri is for sale at $4.77m and measures 1191.7ha.

It is regarded as having good soils and infrastructure for an efficient farm operation.

Kevin and Darren Manuel of Landmark Harcourts are handling the marketing campaign of this property.

In the very tightly held area of Toodyay, Morgan and Sudlow's Maurice Maroney and Tony Morgan are steering the sale of The Byeen.

Measuring 1106.8ha, Mr Maroney said properties of this size rarely become available in the region.

With excellent soil types and rainfall, this versatile property is suited to hay, cropping and livestock.

An early selected property of the 1830s, The Byeen is priced at $8.065m.

South West

Scott River Station, Scott River, runs one of the largest stud bull operations in the South West.

Water is a main feature on this property, with 1100 millimetres of annual rainfall, various dams and excellent water infrastructure of troughs and tanks.

Landmark Real Estate Bunbury's Daniel and Ben Lloyd-Smith are handling the sale.

This 702.2ha property is priced at $7.8m.

Great Southern

Listed for sale in April, Connawarrie Aggregation, Newdegate, spans 12,933ha and is priced at $20m.

One of the largest broadacre farms on the Western Australian market, this property was marketed by Jim Sangalli, Elders as having exceptional infrastructure to suit a large scale operation.

Newdegate has another large scale offering for sale through Hugh Ness, Ray White Rural WA, with EDL Farms.

This 12,284ha property is for sale via expressions of interest and is run as a mixed operation with cropping and sheep.

Te Rawhiti, Borden, covers 2677ha and is for sale via an expression of interest campaign, being led by Tom Hart, Primaries Real Estate.

This offering is regarded as an excellent sheep and/or cropping property.

South Coast

The 1966ha property Agnews Block at Neridup is presented as a great broadacre property with good rainfall and water.

Priced at $5.5m, this listing is for sale through Paul Thomason, Landmark Harcourts.