Liveweight Friesian steers sell to $1407

THE Elders South West team yarded 1310 head of cattle at the recent Boyanup store sale, with a variety of breeding and descriptions to suit all production systems.

Feeders and graziers responded accordingly to the sheer volume and excellent quality with strong buyer interest on most types, resulting in all markets holding firmly.

Liveweight beef steers kicked off the day's selling spree and the sizeable yarding reached $1270 to a top of 360c/kg, while their female counterparts made $1172 and 288c/kg, selling similar to previous sales.

The liveweight first cross steers were met with solid competition, topping at $1286 and 260c/kg, while three full runs of Friesian steers selling liveweight sold very well when returning $1407 and 228c/kg.

The handful of appraisal first-cross steers made $750, while the quality drafts of appraisal black and whites lifted a few dollars to top at $810.

In comparison to previous sales there was a reduced number of poddies which resulted in very strong grower demands and a high of $525 was achieved, up on previous sales.

The small offering of quality first-cross, bucket-reared heifers exceeded market expectations and returned $1100, while a single pen of mated beef heifers made $1080 and a pen of cows and calves reached $1350.

Gavin Watt, GJ & J Watt, Margaret River, was surrounded by many potential buyers on the rails however he managed get his hands on nine Angus steers weighing 426kg from B & CG Hester, Donnybrook.

Lorrain Lardner (left), Lozlard Family Trust, Ferguson, nominated 29 quiet Angus steers aged 14 to 16 months with the top draft returning 286c/kg and $1213. With Ms Lardner before the sale got underway were Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll and Elders Bunbury merchandise representative Caitlin Bennett.

Mr Watts paid a top price of $1270 for these youngsters while managing to secure two other drafts of Angus steers from Lozlard Family Trust, Ferguson, at 286c/kg each, paying $1213 for a pen of 13 averaging 424kg and $1125 for another line of 16 weighing 393kg.

The Hester's cattle proved popular when Kookabrook Livestock Trust bought a single Murray Grey steer weighing 500kg for $1250.

Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank Agistment, Benger, found eight Murray Grey steers averaging 426kg nominated by Rock View Grazing, Brunswick, paying $1236 while also securing six Murray Grey steers from B & CG Hester averaging 403kg at $1167.

Greg Jones snapped up two Hester Murray Grey steers at 415kg for $1079 when buying on behalf of Dairydale Pastoral, Boyanup, while Rodney Galati, Brunswick, bought nine Murray Grey steers averaging 366kg from C & CJ McNab Grazing, Scott River, for Patane Produce, Myalup, at $1075.

O'Meehan & Co, Borden, snapped up four Angus steers for $1040 when they weighted 361kg and were offered by P & M Cavallaro, Waroona, while Mr Jones wrote six Murray Grey cross steers down on his card, averaging 406kg and paying AJS Pastoral Co, Busselton, $1023.

Hitting a top of 360c/kg was a draft of 10 Hereford steers nominated by GB & SM Varis, Collie.

Elders Busselton representative Clint Gartrell bid $769 on a pen for an undisclosed grazier, while 15 Angus steers averaging 262kg offered by the Richardson family, Gypsy Hills Pty Ltd, Toodyay, went to Elders Waroona representative Michael Longford when he paid 358c/kg and $814.

Elders Boyanup representative Alex Roberts bought 16 Gypsy Hills steers weighing 262kg on behalf of BM & J Craven, Ferguson, for 354c/kg and $928, while he also got his hands on a line of 12 Hereford steers from the Varis family which weighed 239kg and made 350c/kg and $837.

Paying 332c/kg for a line of 12 Limousin cross steers weighing 288kg by PA Terpstra, Waroona, and 10 blacks averaging 285kg from JP & LJ Andony, Harvey, was Mr Galati, while John Gallop was a big buyer for live export and lotfeeding clients, securing 13 Limousin cross steers weighing 3313kg at 326c/kg and $1021 and 12 black steers averaging 313kg at 324c/kg and $1013.

The Limousin cross calves were offered by PA Terpstra while the Angus were from JP & LJ Andony.

Beef heifers met similar market demands to recent sales with Hartville Downs Grazing, Cranbrook, selling a pen of six Charolais weighing 469kg to Kookabrook Livestock Trust at a top of $1173.

Mr Watt sourced a line of seven Hereford heifers which averaged 417kg from RJ & SG Lord, Acton Park, at $1101 and 264c/kg, while also snapping up a draft of four greys from C & CJ McNab weighing 392kg at $1044 and 266c/kg.

Six Murray Grey heifers brought in by Rock View Grazing averaged 392kg and were pencilled down on Mr Watt's account, while Telkel Pty Ltd, Midland, paid $1032 for 10 Murray Grey cross heifers weighing 419kg from AJS Pastoral Co.

Gypsy Hills Pty Ltd 11 grey heifers averaging 216kg peaked at 288c/kg and returned $624 when bought by Mr Gartrell who also secured 15 Angus heifers weighing 255kg from the same vendor at 278c/kg and $709.

Another 16 blacks averaging 231kg from Gypsy Hills Pty Ltd made 278c/kg and $642 when snapped up by Geoff Willis, Capel, for a client.

PA Terpstra sold two pens of Limousin cross heifers at 278c/kg and $869 and 270c/kg and $764 when Mr Galati gave the final nod.

Liveweight first cross steers proved their worth when they reach $1286 and 260c/kg.

R & R Robertson, Busselton, sold the top draft of nine Angus-Friesian crosses weighing 494c/kg to Kookabrook Livestock Trust, while the operation also secured 18-20-month-old Angus-Friesians from KG & KM Tyrrell, Waterloo, at $1266 and 258c/kg.

Mr Roberts paid $1191 and 252c/kg for eight Angus-Friesian steers by AJS Pastoral and further down the yard secured 10 first cross steers at $1165 and 252c/kg from R & R Robertson.

The Friesian steer market selling liveweight held up well with DE & CL Wilson, Bridgetown, selling three head for $1407 at 703kg when purchased by Mr Jones.

Mr Jones dominated the clerking sheets in the black and white steer run and bid to $1339 for 10 averaging 620kg from Ian Newnham, Nedlands, $1197 for eight weighing 570kg from Dudinalup Pastoral Co and $1190 for nine at 546kg from SW Davey Family Trust, Harvey.

D & BC Della-Sale, Dardanup, nominated 10 Friesian steers weighing 549kg which reach an equal top of 228c/kg and returned $1252 when snapped up by Kookabrook Livestock Trust, while also meeting the 228c/kg mark was Palmdale Pty Ltd, Dardanup, with a quality team of 16 head averaging 436kg purchased by Elders Bunbury trainee Callum O'Neill

There were several pens of appraisal first-cross steers with 10 Angus-Friesians from D & A Campbell, Karridale, reaching heights of $750 when secured by Mr Gartrell for a local grazier.

Mr Gartrell went on to purchase a line of five Hereford cross steers and two Red Angus crosses at $615 and $595 from CA Panetta, Harvey.

Landmark Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner liked the look of a dozen Angus-Friesians steers nominated by LJ & RA Brennen, Witchcliffe, and paid $655, while Landmark Bridgetown agent Jamie Abbs got his hands on 19 Angus first-cross steers from CA Panetta at $650.

The quality black and white steers selling appraisal met solid demand with the initial line of 13 head from Bennett Family Farms going to Elders Capel representative Rob Gibbings for $810.

NT Dilkes, Capel, trucked in 14 head which returned $700 when bought by RJ & LE Blackburn, Cookernup, while JG Fry & Son, Brunswick, paid $690 for three from C-One Graziers.

BJ Milner, Busselton, nominated 18 Friesians which sold for $690 to Grey Cliff Farm, Burekup.

Mr Gardiner secured a number of drafts in this category, paying $650 for 15 Friesian steers from Jesmond Dairy, Rosa Glen, and $625 for eight Silvertree Farm steers and 12 Willowbank Agistment black and whites.

There was a reduced number of poddies which resulted in very strong demand and a high of $525 was achieved for a draft of 11 brought in by Shade River Dairy Farm, Mundijong and secured by Elders Nannup representative Terry Tarbottom on behalf of OB & A Procopio & Sons, Joondanna.

Shade River Dairy Farm also put forward 11 youngsters which were snapped up by Mr Roberts for $475.

Mr Roberts went on to purchase two lines of poddies from LJ & RA Brennan, with 15 head making $500 and 16 head making $480.

Angus-Friesian heifers topped at $1100 when the first line of eight by Elgin Dairies was bought by Teutonia Park Grazing, Denmark, while their remaining pen of 12 first-cross heifers went to G Boccuzzi & Co at $1040.

Featuring were 12 Angus heifers from RW & JW Crossing, Broad Water, that were PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from January 1, 2020.

They made $1080 when secured by Elders Brunswick representative Craig Martin.

Ian Newman nominated four Murray Grey cows with Red Angus cross calves at foot which reached $1350 when they were snapped up by Willowbank Agistment.

What the agent said

Elders Margaret River agent and auctioneer Alec Williams said a large yarding of cattle sold liveweight filled a majority of the pens.

"Yearling beef steers and heifers with a selection of weaners were met with solid competition from feeders and graziers and prices reflected the quality on the individual lines," Mr Williams said.

"A large line-up of liveweight Friesian steers were yarded and sold very well making up to 228c/kg.

"In the appraisal section demand met supply with values firm across the yarding on previous sales with the exception of unjoined first cross heifers making up to $1100.

"The next Elders Boyanup store sale will be held on December 20, 2019."