Southern function for past Elders staff

Simon Massina (left), Albany, received plenty of jousting from Elders Albany branch manager Peter Hassell and EPEA newsletter editor and immediate past president Richard Gapper.

The Hopetoun crew who travelled to Albany included Kevin Herbert (left), Alan Grant and Peter Bower.

Gary Dunstan (left), Hillarys, chatted with Elders Jerramungup manager David Halleen.

EPEA chairman Bob Peake (left) with Peter Guy, Albany.

Finding plenty to reminisce about were Ross Blechynden (left), Denmark and from Albany, Harley Webb and Frank Green.

EPEA committee member and past president Rod Scrutton (left), Riverton, enjoyed hearing an update on current workings at Elders from Elders current business position from sales manager west, Ian White.

Elizabeth (left) and Robert Foster, Albany, were happy to catch up with Kit Frost, King River.

THE Elders Past Employees' Association (EPEA) held an inaugural get-together at the Stirling Club, Albany, recently in what is hoped will be a forerunner to future events in the region.

The group, which currently has about 180 members Statewide, has been holding annual functions and meetings throughout WA but had not previously ventured that far south.

Given the number of retirees in Albany and surrounding regions it was a move that made sense to EPEA chairman Bob Peake and in view of the camaraderie shown on the day, also to those who made the effort to attend.

There were plenty of stories being swapped among the former staffers, some of whom had not seen each other in 40 years.

While the day belonged to the former generation, the presence of current employees in Perth-based sales manager - west, Ian White, newly-appointed Albany branch manager Peter Hassell, who was returning to the Elders fold after a few years break and Elders Jerramungup manager and employee of 30 years David Halleen, was warmly acknowledged.

Mr White gave a rundown of the company's current trading position, its pleasing end of financial year result, which in Elders' case is to September 30, and showed above last year's growth despite drought across the nation and its acquisition mode mindset.

"Our past employees are a very important part of our company fabric so it's a pleasure to be here with you today," Mr White said.

"I always enjoy hearing your stories of some of the shenanigans you got up to, but I'd have to say we are a lot more disciplined now."

The EPEA's next event will be its Christmas luncheon at Rossmoyne Bowling Club on Monday, December 2.

Membership of the group is just $20 which includes regular newsletters.

If you are a past employee of Elders and are keen to join then contact chairman Bob Peake on 0428 103 650 or rwpeake@westnet.com.au