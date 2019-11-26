Now is the time to replace yards: Galati

BRUNSWICK Junction lotfeeder Rodney Galati, the spokesman for the South West Saleyard Action Group, said the Boyanup Saleyards needed replacing "in the very near future due to animal welfare and unsafe working conditions".

"This whole thing is an insult to our industry," Mr Galati said.

"The project could easily have been funded with leftover Midland proceeds and by selling the site at Boyanup, topped up with Federal funding and local council input.

"The attitude from the Agricultural Minister (Alannah MacTiernan) since coming into power has been that it's our industry, why should the government have to do anything?

"She then still comments about us even needing an auction centre within 10 years after they spent $100,000 on a useless feasibility study that said we did.

"This shows how detached the government is.

"In the Eastern States over the past 12 months, millions have been given to most government owned saleyards by both State and Federal for extension or improvements.

"As a younger person in the industry I'm sick of people who have no connection or idea about all of this making crucial decisions on our futures.

"I don't see any of them standing next to me on the rail."

Mr Galati said rumours of a roof to cover the outdated facility was "nothing short of a waste of money - covering the issues doesn't change a thing".

"Talking with fellow farmers and regular buyers there is no doubt a new facility is required," he said.

"The current government's idea of privatisation is not a popular decision among industry and it is not a great decision to have major stock firms monopolising the industry either.

"Fact is that after the Midland saleyards were sold off farmers in the South West were promised a new facility - their fees and charges over many decades warranted this."

He said the State government said it had about $8 million set aside for other projects from the Midland saleyards sale - money that was meant to be directed to a new South West facility.

Mr Galati has been actively promoting the Kemerton Industrial Park as the location for a new saleyards - which "totals an area of 7500 hectares of and which the State says is off limits due to nearby heavy industry".

"If it's not safe for cattle, why are people working there?" he said.

"Where is their logic or proof?

"The road infrastructure is already in place and it would give easy access for road trains.

"It's off the main highway and would suit most buyers as about 75 per cent of the cattle head north from Boyanup to feedlots or abattoirs or live export holding depots or go to larger graziers in the Waroona, Pinjarra areas.

"It could also facilitate a truck wash for enhanced biosecurity in the industry."

Mr Galati said the Kemerton site was already owned by the State, had a buffer zone, suited heavy vehicles, was located near three highways, was in a shire that hosted the "State's largest abattoir" was "surrounded by complementary industries to develop the project" and was "close to the Harvey ag college, providing a perfect training opportunity for students".