Red meat welcomes FTA ratification

The red meat industry has welcomed the passing through parliament of the legislation which ratifies free trade agreements with three of Australia's existing and emerging trading partners.



The Growing Australian Export Opportunities Across the Asia-Pacific Bill 2019 passed through Australia's senate today (Tuesday).



Once finally signed off it will allow the ratification of the Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement, the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the Australia-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement.



The chair of the Red Meat Advisory Council Don Mackay has applauded the continued bipartisan support shown for the bill's passage through parliament.

"The industry's a large contributor to jobs in regional Australia, with six in every 10 jobs relying on our ability to trade with the world," said Mr Mackay.

"These FTA's represent real opportunities for the Australian supply chain to develop closer and more stable economic partnerships with our trading partners in Indonesia and Hong Kong, and opens new market opportunities in Peru.

"Access to a broad range of markets is integral to ensuring our industry is able maintain its competitiveness in the challenging global trade environment.



Last month the red meat industry released it's strategic vision for the next 10 years.



"Implementation of these three trade agreements is perfectly aligned to Red Meat 2030 and is a welcome stimulus in achieving our ambitions," Mr Mackay said.

"Indonesia is a vitally important trading partner for the Australian live cattle and beef industry, along with a steady requirement for sheepmeat.

"The Australia Hong Kong FTA promotes closer economic relationships and will lock in duty free access for red meat, while the Peru agreement offers new opportunities with all tariffs being eliminated within five years.



Trade minister Senator Simon Birmingham's office has been contacted for comment.

RMAC hopes the newly ratified FTA's will ease and open market access.

The story Red meat welcomes FTA ratification first appeared on Farm Online.