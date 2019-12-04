Tassie grower joins Ausveg board

TASMANIAN vegetable and potato grower, Michael Radcliff, has been elected to the Ausveg board.

Mr Radcliff will replace potato and onion grower, David Addison, who is stepping down after serving nearly 10 years on the Board, including three years as deputy chair.

Mr Radcliff's three-year term on the board started following the board meeting on November 21.

Mr Radcliff, along with his wife Heidi, owns and runs Rhebanvale, a family-farm based in Wesley Vale, Tasmania, that grows a variety of vegetable products, including potatoes, broccoli, peas, beans, carrots and onions.



He has been involved in the vegetable and potato industries for many years, having served on a range of industry committees and associations.



He currently serves on one of two Hort Innovation strategic investment advisory committees for the vegetable industry.

Ausveg chair, Bill Bulmer, said Mr Radcliff was a welcome addition on the board as he has a wealth of on-farm and broader industry experience and a proven track-record of working with other growers and associations for the betterment of the entire industry.



As a successful business owner and proven industry advocate, Michael will be a perfect addition to the Ausveg board. - Bill Bulmer, chair, Ausveg

"Tasmania is a major producer of high-quality vegetables for the local and international fresh market, as well as the processing market, and it is important to have a strong local advocate to raise important issues that affect the many potato and vegetable growers in the region," Mr Bulmer said.

"As a successful business owner and proven industry advocate, Michael will be a perfect addition to the Ausveg board.



"On behalf of the board and the Ausveg team, I congratulate Michael on his appointment and look forward to working closely with him to advocate for the Tasmanian vegetable industry to ensure their growers can be more productive, competitive and profitable."

Mr Bulmer also thanked David Addison for his many years of tireless and dedicated service to the industry.

"David has provided insightful and well-considered advice to myself and the rest of the board for nearly a decade, and his contributions on behalf of the Tasmanian vegetable industry have been important as Ausveg and the wider industry has grown in size and influence over the last ten years," Mr Bulmer said.



