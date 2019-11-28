New researcher joins the Liebe Group

Liebe Group welcomed its new research and development co-ordinator Judy Storer.

She is the first of three new employees set to join the Liebe team before the end of the year due to four staff members welcoming or about to welcome new babies into the world.

Ms Storer will be focussing on completing the harvest of this year's trial program and is beginning to plan for the 2020 season.

Having grown up on a small property north of Meckering and attending the Muresk Institute, where she completed a Agricultural Business Management degree, Ms Storer is excited to be starting her career with the Liebe Group in 2019.