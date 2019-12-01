Make the most of a coastal lifestyle

WITHIN seven kilometres or 10 minutes' drive of Esperance town is Wheogo, a 5.8 hectare property that has all the elements you could want in a coastal lifestyle property.

The brick and veneer five-bedroom house, of which four of the bedrooms are large, has two bathrooms, a kitchen sunken lounge room, dining and family rooms, with an adjacent outdoor area.

The front patio overlooks the surrounding landscape.

This home would suit those who desire some open space and room to have horses, cows or other family pets, sheds for the boat or caravan and other toys with plenty of room for a vegetable garden.

Soils are coastal sand plain and there is natural coastal vegetation that surrounds the property.

Esperance is a thriving town with all the essential amenities, including schools, sporting facilities and shopping centres, sitting along the Esperance Bay, with some of the cleanest white sand beaches in Australia.

Wheogo is the perfect balance of being close to town for convenience but far enough away for privacy and that quiet country ambience of a rural retreat.

This property is for genuine sale and would suit those looking for acreage and the possibility to upgrade the home to suit their needs.

Fenced into five paddocks, the property has two sheds, one with a workshop and the other was built to store a houseboat, so is ideal for a caravan or boat.

Being on the doorstep of the coast, with Esperance's pristine beaches, imagine being able to regularly take the boat out on the water, swim in the stunning ocean and utilise the various camping and fishing locations that the South Coast is renowned for.

All reasonable offers will be considered.

Price: Offers

Location: Esperance

Area: 5.8ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA