Productive property a beautiful landscape

LOOK no further than this delightful four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an open-plan kitchen, dining and family room, separate lounge and indoor/outdoor entertaining areas and two toilets.

In the heart of the Wheatbelt regional centre of Northam, this home will delight you.

The property has always been appealing from the street with its contemporary-styled bay windows, French doors, crisp white paint finish and complementary gardens.

An open and free-flowing main living and lounge area is at the front of the home and off the main entry hall.

This room has a split-system air-conditioner and gas heater.

A separate dining area with French doors opens onto the front garden.

For those who enjoy cooking and entertaining, the kitchen will not disappoint as it has an array of bench and cupboard space, quality appliances and a split-system air-conditioner.

French doors open the family room and dining area onto the expansive indoor/ outdoor entertaining area which can be used all year.

One wing of the home is designated to the bedrooms and the large master bedroom is to the front of the home and has a bay window and walk-in wardrobes.

Bedrooms two and three have built-in wardrobes and the fourth bedroom is large enough for a wardrobe.

Each of the bedrooms have individual split-system air-conditioners.

The family bathroom is a very generous size, with a full length bath, separate shower and vanity.

The toilet is separate from the bathroom.

A laundry has a second separate toilet, as well as a shower and vanity, ideal for the kids or cleaning off after working outside.

The outside of the home is a true delight, with lush gardens with fruit trees, including a mango and banana tree.

If more outdoor space is what you like, there is another large covered outdoor area and a substantial steel shed with a high roller door, concrete flooring, power and mezzanine level, as well as a separate single roller door garage for your everyday vehicle which incorporates a workshop.

Access is via Gregory Street and Dutton Street.

This is a generously-sized home in a convenient central location, close to schools, medical facilities, shops and the main street of Northam.

Price: EOI closing Monday, December 23, 2019 at 4pm

Location: Beela

Area: 216.6ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Don Fry 0418 909 916