McIntosh showcases CR Revelation header

MCINTOSH & Son Katanning is showcasing New Holland's flagship combine harvester, the CR Revelation 10.90 combine harvester, in a demonstration program throughout the southern districts.

The main reason, apart from the header itself, is to show farmers several features in harvesting conditions, including tracks, a integrated Harrington Seed Destructor (iHSD), an 18.2 metre MidWest draper front, New Holland's IntelliSense management system and residue management system.

According to McIntosh & Son southern group sales manager Ben Daniell, increased market awareness of the new features prompted the demonstration program.

"New Holland has made several changes to the header including a re-designed residue system, improved adjustable crop flow, a power upgrade and the option for its IntelliSense," Mr Daniell said.

"Capacity also has been increased which is why we wanted to demo it with a 60 foot (18.2 metre) front, to show you can maintain capacity without going too fast in those three to four tonne crops.

"Travelling between 10 and 12 kilometres an hour makes it easier to operate the header and easier to maintain full capacity which is the ideal to get the best performance out of the header.

"With the new residue management system you get a finer chop, wider spread and better distribution."

Improvements to the chopper include a reinforced rotor, longer counter knives and increased chopper speed, resulting in a finer sample and, according to New Holland, a 50 per cent reduction of long straw.

New Holland also has re-designed the chaff spreader with a patented air crop flow system replacing the traditional impact-based design.

The spreading width has been increased to 13.6m and is adjustable from the cab, while the Opti-Spread straw management system is further improved with 25pc stronger hydromotors, V-shaped paddles and cleaning scrapers.

The result is a wider spread distribution and reduced wear.

New Holland's CR10.90 Revelation combine harvester in action last week in a crop of Mace wheat yielding an average of 2.9 tonnes a hectare with yields reaching 4t/ha. Frosted areas kept the average lower.

But arguably the best feature is IntelliSense.

New Holland's optional IntelliSense system equips the CR Revelation headers with a proactive automation system that reacts more quickly and smoothly to changing conditions.

The system makes pre-emptive adjustments before overload or losses are even on the horizon, prompting New Holland to call it the 'sixth sense' of harvesting.

The IntelliSense system uses a range of patented New Holland technologies as well as existing features to deliver harvesting productivity.

It includes an industry-first cleaning shoe load sensor which accurately reports the volume of material on the sieves.

The CR10.90 was equipped with the New Holland SmartTrax system which has a triangular structure which New Holland says offers a 57 per cent reduction in ground pressure.

Based on the data it gathers, the CR Revelation combine proactively and constantly adapts threshing settings, fan speed and the opening of pre-sieve, upper and lower sieve to automatically deliver the desired result.

There are also automatically adjustable full-length Dynamic Flow Control rotor vanes to improve the rotor's power efficiency without impacting the threshing and separation settings.

The three models at the top of the range, also feature optional Twin Pitch Plus rotors with 75 millimetre (3 inch) rasp bars, which, according to New Holland, deliver considerable power efficiency gains ranging from 20 kilowatts (27 horsepower) in the CR8.90 to 28kW (37hp) in the top-of-the-range CR10.90.