Socials: Farmers celebrated on National Ag Day

Nutrien Ag Solutions regional livestock manager Leon Giglia (left), regional manager Western Australia and the Northern Territory Andrew Duperpuzel and managing director Rob Clayton.

Regional Investment Corporation director Mark Lewis (left), with Beaufort River Meats and Hillside Meat Processors livestock manager Harold Sealy.

Regional Investment Corporation director Mark Lewis (left), with Yeeda Pastoral Company chairman Mervyn Key.

DPIRD acting executive director biosecurity Mia Carbon with Biosecurity Council of WA council member David Bowran.

PGA policy officer Doug Hall (left), with OHS treasurer Bevan Henderson.

Business News director strategy and innovation Mark Pownall (left), with CBH independent director David Lock.

THE National Ag Day Agribusiness Forum, held at Crown Perth last Thursday, celebrated an industry that is the backbone of Australia.

The conference, sponsored by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd, had a thought-provoking line-up of speakers including founding patron Gina Rinehart, Western Australia Governor Kim Beazley, Thomas Foods International managing director Darren Thomas and Spudshed owner and founder Tony Galati.

Ms Rinehart called for the cutting of government red tape and taxes for Australia's agricultural industry, to help lessen the burden on the sector after four years of drought.