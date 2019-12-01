Socials: A busy time for WA dairy industry

Western Dairy's communications officer Jenelle Bowles and Western Dairy director Nick Brasher from Farmwest.

Bree Brown (left), from GeoCatch, the Geographe Bay catchment management group, farm management and agronomy adviser Graham Mussell, Graham Mussell Consulting and Jeisane Accioly, Accioly Livestock Industry Services.

New Western Dairy chairman and Jindong dairy farmer Peter Evans (left) and Hithergreen dairy farmer Scott Hamilton.

Summit Fertilizer's Ralph Papalia (left), with dairy farmers Nikki Pinnell Evans, Jindong and Peter Oates, Yoongarillup.

Lance Stubberfield (left), CSBP, Northcliffe dairy farmer Brian Armstrong and Western Dairy's effluent systems project officer Dan Parnell.

CSBP's Garan Peirce (left), with Busselton dairy farmer and Western Dairy's new vice chairman Robin Lammie.

Dairy farmers Donna Oates (left), Yoongarillup and Julie Armstrong, Northcliffe, with visiting Dairy Australia director Tania Luckin and WAFarmers' executive officer dairy Laura Stocker who has been busy preparing submissions to a Senate inquiry into Dairy Australia's funding and independence and the profitability of dairy farmers, the final draft of a proposed mandatory dairy industry code of conduct and the industry's own Dairy Plan.

Boyanup dairy farmer Ray Kitchen (left), WAFarmers' dairy section president Michael Partridge, who will host next year's Dairy Innovation Day at his family's White Rocks dairy farm, Benger, Tutunup dairy farmer Oscar Negus and Western Dairy regional manager Esther Jones, who announced plans to leave next June after 20 years in the position.

Murdoch University lecturer in bovine health and management Herb Rovay and Cowaramup dairy farmer Jacqui Bidduph, who will interview other dairy farmers for a Western Dairy pilot blog project called Farmer Conversations.

PLENTY of action on dairy in political circles saw 60 farmers and affiliated industry representatives attend Western Dairy's Spring Forum in Busselton recently to find out what is happening.

Western Dairy team members Esther Jones, Kirk Reynolds, Ya-Chun Yu, Dan Parnell, Rob La Grange and Janelle Bowles reported on local projects, while visitors Pieter Badenhorst, from Agriculture Victoria's Hamilton research station where the world's largest pasture field trials are taking place, and Dairy Australia's new animal health and fertility specialist Stephanie Bullen, on antimicrobial stewardship, added technical interest.

Dairy Australia director and Victorian dairy farmer Tania Luckin opened the forum and answered questions later with Dairy Australia's farm profit and capability group leader Peter Johnson.

Australian Dairy Farmers' strategy and policy director Craig Hough reported on the senate inquiry into Dairy Australia's funding and independence and the profitability of dairy farmers, the proposed mandatory dairy industry code of conduct coming early next year and the industry's own Dairy Plan being finalised under former Victorian premier John Brumby.