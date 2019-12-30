Hort podcast ready to be heard

IT might be time to for horticulture growers to invest in headphones with a new podcast series made just for them.

Hort Innovation has released the new series titled "Growing Matters" which is available to download or stream for free through Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.



The four-part series explores common misconceptions around pollination and how threats to the current honeybee population will impact on growers bottom lines; it also details how growers can use data and analytics to maximise their profits, addresses access to international markets through trade initiatives and even debunks the myths around high fat horticultural produce and provides tools on how to market these crops to consumers.

The series was developed after consultation from industry stakeholders highlighted the need for a greater variety of easy to access resources across multiple platforms.

Hort Innovation chief executive officer, Matt Brand, said the organisation spent considerable time consulting with stakeholders during the company's national roadshow earlier this year and used that feedback to formulate an engagement strategy.

"Investing in and creating resources that our growers could engage in while out in the field, tending to crops and riding the tractor was vital to reaching a greater amount of growers and spread the outcomes of the research that their levies help to support," he said.

"In this last year, Hort Innovation managed more than 600 active R&D projects. Each of those projects deliver milestones, and it's fair to say that most of those projects will deliver applicable outcomes that we want to communicate back to industry.

"The podcast is one such way that we are doing that, but we will continue to address new and innovative ways to reach our growers and keep them informed of developments in their industry."

For more information or to access the podcast, visit: www.horticulture.com.au/podcasts

